Amigo The Devil To Be Honored By The City Of Austin As November 16th, 2019 Has Been Proclaimed 'Amigo The Devil Day'
"This recognition goes beyond music and career for me. This honor solidifies the unbreakable bond I've found in a home that I can't and don't ever want to imagine leaving. I may not have been born a Texan, but I hope to hell I die one." - Amigo The Devil.
The city of Austin, TX has officially declared November 16th, 2019 Amigo The Devil Day. The proclamation was signed by Austin's mayor Steve Adler and awarded a seal of the city to affix November 16th officially as Amigo The Devil Day from this day forward. Local singer-songwriter, Amigo The Devil, has been the focus of major attention in the music industry since the release of his debut album "Everything Is Fine", produced by the Grammy Award-winner Ross Robinson.
Currently, on a national tour, Amigo The Devil is selling out venues across the US & Canada. To coincide with his honor-filled day, Amigo The Devil will turn Austin's Barracuda into a packed-out venue of screaming, singing fans, as the tour continues November 16th with support from King Dude and Twin Temple.
"Everything Is Fine" debuted on the Billboard Americana Folk Charts. Amigo The Devil has become a fan favorite and amassed over 15 million streams on Spotify alone. Part of the success here is accredited to the live show energy, where audiences become participants of their own awakenings, as they sing along to songs written for them.
Attending an Amigo The Devil show is intense. The heartfelt and welcoming atmosphere of a performance, paired with honest and highly identifiable lyrics creates relief and euphoria among crowds. People cry, laugh, and become entranced by the infectious and emotional depth associated with not only the writing but also the surreal and prophetic performance of a single man and banjo.
AMIGO THE DEVIL 2019 TOUR DATES:
11/16 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda
11/17 - Dallas, TX @ Dada
11/19 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
11/20 - Minneapolis, MN @ Studio B
11/21 - Milwaukee, WI @ X Ray Arcade
11/22 - Chicago, IL @ Metro On the Floor
11/23 - Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch
11/24 - Columbus, OH @ Skully's Music Diner
11/26 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
11/27 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Place
11/28 - Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus
11/29 - Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room
11/30 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair
12/01 - New York City, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
12/03 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
12/04 - Durham, NC @ Monaco
12/06 - Louisville, KY @ Terry Harper
12/07 - Memphis, TN @ Growlers