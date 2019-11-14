Amigo The Devil To Be Honored By The City Of Austin As November 16th, 2019 Has Been Proclaimed 'Amigo The Devil Day'

"This recognition goes beyond music and career for me. This honor solidifies the unbreakable bond I've found in a home that I can't and don't ever want to imagine leaving. I may not have been born a Texan, but I hope to hell I die one." - Amigo The Devil.

The city of Austin, TX has officially declared November 16th, 2019 Amigo The Devil Day. The proclamation was signed by Austin's mayor Steve Adler and awarded a seal of the city to affix November 16th officially as Amigo The Devil Day from this day forward. Local singer-songwriter, Amigo The Devil, has been the focus of major attention in the music industry since the release of his debut album "Everything Is Fine", produced by the Grammy Award-winner Ross Robinson.

"This recognition goes beyond music and career for me. This honor solidifies the unbreakable bond I've found in a home that I can't and don't ever want to imagine leaving. I may not have been born a Texan, but I hope to hell I die one," commented Danny Kiranos, also known as Amigo The Devil.

Currently, on a national tour, Amigo The Devil is selling out venues across the US & Canada. To coincide with his honor-filled day, Amigo The Devil will turn Austin's Barracuda into a packed-out venue of screaming, singing fans, as the tour continues November 16th with support from King Dude and Twin Temple.

"Everything Is Fine" debuted on the Billboard Americana Folk Charts. Amigo The Devil has become a fan favorite and amassed over 15 million streams on Spotify alone. Part of the success here is accredited to the live show energy, where audiences become participants of their own awakenings, as they sing along to songs written for them.

Attending an Amigo The Devil show is intense. The heartfelt and welcoming atmosphere of a performance, paired with honest and highly identifiable lyrics creates relief and euphoria among crowds. People cry, laugh, and become entranced by the infectious and emotional depth associated with not only the writing but also the surreal and prophetic performance of a single man and banjo.

AMIGO THE DEVIL 2019 TOUR DATES:



11/16 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda

11/17 - Dallas, TX @ Dada

11/19 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

11/20 - Minneapolis, MN @ Studio B

11/21 - Milwaukee, WI @ X Ray Arcade

11/22 - Chicago, IL @ Metro On the Floor

11/23 - Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch

11/24 - Columbus, OH @ Skully's Music Diner

11/26 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

11/27 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Place

11/28 - Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus

11/29 - Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

11/30 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair

12/01 - New York City, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

12/03 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

12/04 - Durham, NC @ Monaco

12/06 - Louisville, KY @ Terry Harper

12/07 - Memphis, TN @ Growlers





