AVENUE Q to Close City Theatre Austin's 20th Anniversary Season

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City Theatre Austin closes its 20th Anniversary Summer Season with the smash hit musical, Avenue Q - part flesh, part felt and packed with so much heart! Sharp wit, catchy songs, a wicked sense of humor, these unforgettable bunch of puppets – and their neighborhood friends – will guarantee you a sensationally great time on Avenue Q.

THE SHOW:

Where do you live when the only address you can afford when fresh out of college, out of a job, looking for that special someone, or just trying to find your way in life? You live on Avenue Q! Princeton, Kate Monster, Gary Coleman (yes, that one!), Christmas Eve, Rod, Nicky, and their newfound friends (played by talented actors and puppets) valiantly seek jobs, dates, and their ever-elusive purpose in life. The laugh-out-loud musical show with furries and friends finding their way in this crazy, crazy world.

THE WRITERS:

In 1999, co-creators Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx originally conceived the idea and co-wrote all of the songs for Avenue Q, which has been produced around the world. Robert Lopez is one of only a dozen people to have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony Award, including Best Score for Avenue Q, He is also the co-creator of the Broadway hit The Book of Mormon which won the Tony for Best Musical and won Tonys for him as well as a Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album. He also co-wrote the songs for the Disney feature Frozen, including the much loved “Let It Go” which won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. Playwright Jeff Whitty won the 2004 Tony Award for Best Book of a musical for Avenue Q. He also wrote the libretto for Bring It On: The Musical which ran on Broadway and nominated for the 2013 Tony Award for Best Musical.

THE CAST AND CREATIVES:

The cast includes Alana Bui, Zoe Karahouni Peterson, Chase Lancaster, Justin LaVergne, Cait Rudd, Steven Miller, James Monreal, Daniel Ponce, Lauren Ryan-Holt, Doris Velez-Gilbert, and Riemann Verdeflor. City Theatre's production is led by Director Matthew Shead, with Musical Director Carrie Culver, and Accompanist Jeffrey Jones-Ragona.

Celebrating its 20th Anniversary Season, City Theatre is an Austin-based, not-for-profit arts organization and is sponsored in part by the Austin Creative Alliance and the Cultural Arts Division of the City of Austin. Founded in 2006, the company has been recognized by the Austin Critics Table Awards, the B. Iden Payne Awards, the Central Texas Excellence in Theatre Awards, BroadwayWorld Austin, Central Texas Live Theatre, and has twice been voted “Best Theatre Company” by Austin American-Statesman's Austin 360. CTC is dedicated to providing a quality, reputable, and diverse public theatre and Stage Entertainment experience that is accessible to all artists and the entire Austin community. CTC continues to offer its student and group discount ticket program for any show. Put a little theatre in your life!

*Contains mature language and situations; not intended for children.

*Don't forget to stay after the show for your photo op with your favorite Avenue Q puppets.

AVENUE Q the musical

Music and Lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx. Book by Jeff Whitty

August 28 – September 13. Thursday – Saturday 8:00 pm. Sunday 3:00 pm.

Genesis Creative Collective. 1507 Wilshire Blvd. Austin, TX 78722

General Seating $25-30. Center Reserved $35-45. Group, senior, and student discounts.

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