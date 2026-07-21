Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Magnolia Musical Theatre

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Long before The Addams Family arrived on Broadway, they had already taken up permanent residence in my childhood. Like many who grew up in the 1970s, I eagerly tuned in to the original black-and-white television series, where John Astin's exuberant Gomez, Carolyn Jones' impossibly elegant Morticia, Jackie Coogan's lovable Uncle Fester, Ted Cassidy's towering Lurch, Lisa Loring's wonderfully deadpan Wednesday, Ken Weatherwax's mischievous Pugsley, and Blossom Rock's delightfully eccentric Grandmama transformed Charles Addams' cartoons into one of television's most unforgettable families.

Nearly ninety years after Charles Addams first introduced them in The New Yorker in 1938, the Addamses continue to thrive through television, film, animation, and, since 2010, a Broadway musical featuring music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice. Rather than retelling familiar stories, the musical imagines the next chapter in the family's wonderfully unconventional life. Wednesday has fallen in love with Lucas Beineke, an earnest young man from an unapologetically ordinary family. In this adaptation, the Addamses call New York City home, while the Beinekes arrive from suburban Ohio, using the familiar contrast between two very different corners of America to heighten the comedy before the real Culture Clash begins. One disastrous dinner brings those worlds crashing together, where the spooky, kooky eccentricities of the Addams family collide with the carefully ordered lives of their new friends. Beneath the gothic humour lies a surprisingly heartfelt story about parents learning to let go, children forging their own paths, and the simple truth that there is no single definition of "normal."

Cast of The Addams Family

Magnolia Musical Theatre

PC: Emily Cannata Photography

That idea has always been the secret behind the Addams family's enduring appeal. They never apologise for being different (and neither do New Yorkers!) The Addams embrace it. While the rest of the world sees oddity, they see unconditional love, unwavering loyalty, and complete acceptance. It remains a remarkably modern message wrapped in cobwebs, cemetery gates, and gleefully dark comedy.

Magnolia Musical Theatre captures that spirit beautifully with its fourth annual free summer production at the Hill Country Galleria in Bee Cave. There is something undeniably magical about watching musical theatre outdoors beneath the Texas sky, and the evening could not have been more accommodating. Comfortable temperatures, clear skies, and not a drop of rain created the perfect setting, while Magnolia once again demonstrated its commitment to making quality theatre accessible by offering the production free to the entire community.

Directed by Joey Banks, with choreography by Kaitlyn Miller, the production never loses sight of the show's greatest strength: beneath all the gothic eccentricity is a family that genuinely loves one another. Rather than pushing the characters into parody, Banks allows their sincerity to drive the comedy, making every absurd situation feel surprisingly believable.

The production has assembled an all-star cast of Austinites. Gomez Addams is brought to life by Paul Sanchez, who once again proves why he has become one of Central Texas' most dependable leading men. His Gomez is charismatic, effortlessly funny, hopelessly romantic, and wonderfully animated, embracing the character's unmistakable Spanish flair while delivering Andrew Lippa's demanding score with confidence. Opposite Sanchez, Leslie Hollingsworth brings elegance, razor-sharp wit, and commanding stage presence to Morticia Addams. Together they share the kind of chemistry that reminds us why Gomez and Morticia remain one of the most enduring couples in popular culture. Amore Mio!

Scott Shipman is an inspired Uncle Fester, bouncing through the evening with infectious enthusiasm, childlike innocence, and impeccable comic timing while guiding the audience through the story. Stella Frye-Ginsberg captures Wednesday Addams' trademark deadpan humour while allowing glimpses of the young woman beneath the black dress, making her emotional journey feel authentic rather than simply sarcastic. Matthew Lietz gives Lucas Beineke a genuine warmth and sincerity that makes the unlikely romance entirely believable.

Talya Hammerman embraces Pugsley's mischievous energy with infectious enthusiasm and strong comic instincts. Robyn Conner relishes every eccentric moment as Grandma, and Ismael Soto III makes an imposing Lurch, saying very little but communicating volumes through his physical presence and perfectly timed reactions.

Cast of The Addams Family

Magnolia Musical Theatre

PC: Emily Cannata Photography

The Beineke family provides the ideal comic contrast to the gloriously unconventional Addams household. Matt Connelly captures Mal Beineke's tightly wound determination to maintain order as the evening spirals further into chaos, while Lydia Margitza is delightful as Alice Beineke, whose emotional transformation becomes one of the production's funniest running gags.

The production also benefits from a thoroughly committed ensemble of Addams ancestors, who are far more than decorative ghosts. They become an essential part of the storytelling, filling the stage with energy, personality, and humour. Kaitlyn Miller's choreography keeps the production moving at a lively pace, with large musical numbers that feel polished, tightly synchronised, and consistently entertaining. The ancestors remain active participants throughout the evening, enriching the atmosphere while adding another layer of comedy to an already spirited production. Rather than existing simply as spectacle, the movement amplifies the humour and reinforces the delightfully macabre world the Addams family calls home.

Andrew Lippa's score remains one of the musical's greatest strengths. "When You're an Addams" perfectly introduces the family's wonderfully twisted worldview, "Pulled" continues to be one of the funniest comic songs written for modern musical theatre, and "One Normal Night" seals the theme of the show.

Productions like this are a reminder of what regional theatre can achieve. Magnolia Musical Theatre delivers a polished, thoroughly entertaining production while removing one of the greatest barriers to live performance: affordability. It is an evening where families, theatre lovers, and first-time audiences can gather outdoors to experience a Broadway musical in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.

Nearly ninety years after Charles Addams first introduced this wonderfully peculiar family, the Addamses continue to remind us that being different is something to celebrate rather than hide. Magnolia Musical Theatre honours that legacy with a production full of laughter, heart, memorable performances, and enough spooky charm to delight audiences of every generation. If you've never experienced theatre under the stars, this is a delightful place to start. If you already have, spending an evening with America's favourite delightfully dysfunctional family is time well spent.

I highly recommend the drive to the Hill Country Galleria to enjoy this gem. And ... you can make it a picnic if you want to. Why not? It is perfectly normal!

Duration: 2 hours and 30 minutes including intermission.

FREE ADMISSION FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY

The Addams Family

Magnolia Musical Theatre

PC: Emily Cannata Photography

The Addams Family

Book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice

Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa

Orchestrations by Larry Hochman

Based on characters created by Charlie Addams

Directed by Joey Banks

Music Direction by Susan Finnigan

Choreography by Kaitlyn Miller

Now playing through August 15th, 2026

Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8:00 PM

Magnolia Musical Theatre

The Central Lawn and Pavilion

Hill Country Galleria

12700 Hill Country Blvd, Bee Cave, TX 78738

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