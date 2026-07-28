Review: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at City Theatre

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A pop playlist, Shakespearean verse, and a willingness to experiment make for an adaptation that proves classics can still surprise.

Magic has always been at the heart of A Midsummer Night's Dream. Not just the enchanted flower or the mischievous fairies, but the theatrical magic that allows every generation to rediscover Shakespeare in its own way. City Theatre's adaptation, directed and adapted by Adam Adolfo, embraces that tradition, blending the Bard's language with contemporary costumes, a modern aesthetic, and a soundtrack of pop and rock favorites.

At its core, A Midsummer Night's Dream is a comedy of love, identity, and illusion. Four young lovers escape into an enchanted forest, where a mischievous fairy's magical intervention leaves affections scrambled and reason suspended. Around them, a troupe of amateur actors prepares a play for the Duke's wedding while the Fairy King and Queen wage a quarrel of their own. The result is one of Shakespeare's most joyful comedies, exploring the irrational nature of love, the blurred line between fantasy and reality, and the delightful chaos that unfolds when neither humans nor fairies can control the heart.

Adolfo’s creative concept is what makes this production interesting.

The Fairies

A Midsummer Night's Dream

PC: City Theatre Austin

Rather than turning Shakespeare into a jukebox musical, Adolfo uses familiar songs to complement the action. They do not move the plot forward or replace the dialogue. Instead, they reinforce the emotions and comedy already present in the text, making the centuries-old language feel more accessible. Some musical choices are more effective than others, and there were moments when the songs lacked the same energy the actors brought to the stage. Even so, the novelty of the approach makes the production worth exploring. Theatre needs more companies willing to try something different.

The evening's most enjoyable scenes belong to two very different groups. The four fairies bring fun and energy to the enchanted forest, while the mechanicals generate many of the biggest laughs with Shakespeare's wonderfully inept troupe of amateur actors. Their scenes became my favorites of the evening, albeit for completely different reasons.

My favorite performances came from Jenna Clayborn's Nick Bottom, Juni Nguyen's Titania, and Sue Breland's Quince. Clayborn commands Shakespeare's language and comedy while bringing the vocal strength of an accomplished singer. Nguyen completely changed my opinion of Titania, a character I have never found particularly compelling, and won me over with her performance. Breland is delightfully Quince-like, capturing the earnest determination of the mechanicals' reluctant leader.

The Mechanicals

A Midsummer Night's Dream

PC: City Theatre Austin

The young lovers are also well represented. Sydney Crowe brings strong vocals to Hermia, while Allison Fifield gives Helena an expressive performance that captures both her vulnerability and comic frustration. Together, they help anchor the romantic chaos at the center of the play.

Puck has never been an easy character for me to embrace, but Taylor Lueckenotte's playful interpretation fits comfortably within the production's contemporary style.

The cast proves remarkably versatile, moving between Shakespearean verse, contemporary choreography, and a soundtrack ranging from Taylor Swift and Alanis Morissette to The Mamas & the Papas, Starship, and many others. They dance, sing, and Shakespeare their way through the evening with gusto.

Adolfo also designed the production's colorful and distinctive costumes, adding another responsibility to an already impressive list. As adaptor, director, and Costume Designer, he is nearly a one-man show behind the scenes. The clothing gives each group its own identity while supporting the production's modern, eclectic world.

Andy Berkovsky and Andrew Barnes provide a contemporary, functional set that gives the cast room to move while allowing the story to shift easily among Athens, the forest, and the mechanicals' theatrical misadventures. It serves the concept without becoming overly complicated or distracting from the action.

A Midsummer Night's Dream has inspired countless interpretations, and City Theatre adds another to that tradition. Not every idea works equally well, but the production never lacks imagination. And that is what makes it appealing.

With toe-tapping music, plenty of comedy, and a classic text approached from an unexpected angle, this adaptation offers an entertaining evening. See it, then tell me what you think.

Run Time: 2 hours and 30 minutes including an intermission

Allison Fifield as Helena and Sydney Crowe as Hermia

A Midsummer Night's Dream

PC: City Theatre Austin

William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Adapted and directed by Adam Adolfo

Now playing through August 9th, 2026

Thursdays through Saturdays at 8:00 p.m.

Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

City Theatre Austin at Genesis Creative Collective

1507 Wilshire Boulevard

Austin, Texas 78722

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