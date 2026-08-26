FRIJOLEBEANS to Premiere at Teatro Vivo

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Teatro Vivo has announced their 2026-27 season of productions and community engaged programming named 'Nuestras Historias.' The company is highlighting Latinx histories and stories in Austin this season. First in the season is 'frijolebeans' written by Austin Chronicle's Best of Austin 2026 Playwright, Raul Garza and directed by Oscar Franco. This new play is a part of the company's investment in new play development. 'frijolebeans' was developed in Teatro Vivo's Austin Latinx New Play Festival in the spring of 2025. The show will premiere October 15-24, 2026 at the ESB-Mexican American Cultural Center's Black Box Theater.

Next, Teatro Vivo will partner with the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center to produce a new, community-based version of their annual 'La Pastorela' directed by Mateo Hernandez. Teatro Vivo and the ESB-MACC will host performance workshops for the Austin community in October 2026 which will allow community members to perform in the production! 'La Pastorela' will run in December 2026 at the ESB-MACC's Auditorium.

In 2027 the company will continue their Latinx Playwriting Workshop series for a consecutive fourth year - offering a training ground for playwrights of all experience levels. Finally, in the spring of 2027 the Austin Latinx New Play Festival will return for its seventeenth year, bringing original new plays to Austin audiences. Dates and locations of this programming will be announced soon.

'This season we acknowledge Teatro Vivo's deep history in Austin serving Latine communities. We are excited to be back at the ESB-MACC, work with incredible Austin-based artists like Raul Garza, and produce shows that speak directly to the history of Austin's Latine communities,' says the Teatro Vivo Board of Directors. 'We are invested in telling nuestras historias by gathering to experience the magic of teatro vivo together.'

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