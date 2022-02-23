AN IDEAL HUSBAND Comes to City Theatre This Week

City Theatre begins the 2022 spring theatre season with An Ideal Husband, Oscar Wilde's wickedly-witty comedy. Continuing February 24 - March 13 at Trinity Street Playhouse.

Politics, Scandals, Romance, gone Wilde! Beginning the 2022 spring theatre season, City Theatre will present Oscar Wilde's An Ideal Husband, the delightful stage comedy that remains one of the most famous in history.

The production runs three more weekends at Trinity Street Playhouse, February 24 - March 13. Thursday - Saturday 8 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m.

Politics. Scandals. Romance, gone Wilde! An Ideal Husband, Oscar Wilde's delightful and wickedly-witty comedy, remains one of the most famous and popular in history. The respectable Sir Robert Chiltern is a successful Government minister, well-off and with a loving wife. All is threatened when the conniving Mrs. Cheveley appears with damning evidence of a past misdeed and threatens blackmail. His best friend comes to his aid - and through a number of comedic entanglements - tries to lead Robert and his family out of harm and disgrace. But there are others who have desires and ambitions all their own. While written in 1895, underneath a surface of frivolity and appearances, there lies countless elements of today's current times and affairs: feminism, blackmail, political corruption, morality and mistrust, the psychology of love and forgiveness, are all served up with the effervescent Wilde wit, where in a course of just twenty-four hours, this cocktail mix of characters learns what it means to be "an ideal husband."

Tkts 512-470-1100 or info@citytheatreaustin.org. www.citytheatreaustin.org