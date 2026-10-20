ALL MY SONS to Open The Filigree Theatre's Eighth Season

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Tickets are now on sale for The Filigree Theatre's first production of their Eighth Season, 'All My Sons' by Arthur Miller and directed by Elizabeth V. Newman. Filigree's Season 8 will continue with the Winter Show, BRONTE by Polly Teale, running February 5th - 21st 2027 and Season 8 Spring Show, NEAR NELLIE BLY, a new play by Mark Loewenstern, April 18th - May 2nd, 2027.

Opening Night for ALL MY SONS is set for Friday, October 30th at Ground Floor Theatre located at 979 Springdale Rd #122, Austin, TX 78702, and the production will run through Saturday, November 14, Thursday - Saturday evenings at 8 p.m. with matinees on Sundays at 3 p.m. and an additional Sunday evening performance on November 8th at 8 p.m.

Tickets for this production can be purchased here, and media can RSVP for the show by emailing FiligreeTheatre@gmail.com

ABOUT ALL MY SONS:

In Arthur Miller's timeless American classic, All My Sons, two families in Post-WW II America wrestle with the complexities of grief, survivor's guilt, the wins and losses from the war economy and explosive secrets buried deep within their shared family history.

'Arthur Miller wrote All My Sons almost eighty years ago (the play was both written and is set in 1947) and yet the deep complexities and conflict between generations within a family are as relevant today as they were three generations ago. Likewise, the questions that arise, vis-a-vis our moral responsibilities to ourselves, to our family and to the greater community ring out as loudly as ever. It is such a privilege to be directing this piece in which the audience will step back into a bygone era, that nonetheless cuts right into the heart of the issues we wrestle with today.' said Filigree's Artistic Director, Elizabeth V. Newman. '

ABOUT FILIGREE'S EIGHTH SEASON

The Filigree Theatre's annual season is structured to connect the Past, Present and Future of theatre over the course of a three-show season. Each season is structured as follows: the Fall (Past) is represented by a classic play; Winter (Present) is represented by a current piece from a playwright living/working today; and the Spring (Future) is represented by a new work or World Premiere. Each season is tied together with a common theme that runs throughout the three productions. In its eighth season, Filigree takes on the theme of 'LEGACY.'

Filigree's Season 8 will continue with the Winter Show, BRONTE by Polly Teale, running February 5th - 21st 2027 and Season 8 Spring Show, NEAR NELLIE BLY, a new play by Mark Loewenstern, April 18th - May 2nd, 2075.

'In our three productions this eighth season we explore the complex notion of what 'LEGACY' means, and the tension between what characters believe their legacy is, or should be, and what it is that they will actually leave behind. We see this conflict play out first across the generations of Keller family in our Fall Production (Arthur Miller's ALL MY SONS); and then in our Winter Production (BRONTE by Polly Teale) with the unexpected literary legacy of the three Bronte Sisters, whose writing has lasted through the ages, while their self-destructive brother, Branwell the intended artistic star of the family, risks falling into obscurity. In our Spring Production, we explore the journalistic and social justice legacy of the young daredevil journalist, Nellie Bly, who, in 1880's New York, bravery goes undercover in Blackwell's Asylum for women, to investigate the deplorable living conditions and 'treatments' for female inmates, as documented in Bly's seminal 'Ten Days In A Madhouse'. (NEAR NELLIE BLY - a new work by Mark Loewenstern). ' said Elizabeth V. Newman.

In December, The Filigree Theatre will stage an additional special co-production with The Archive Theater of Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL adapted for the stage by Jennifer Rose Davis and Lynn Schaffer Beaver and directed by Elizabeth V. Newman. The production will take place December 4-20th at The Jourdan-Bachman Pioneer Farms. The production will be dedicated in loving memory to Lynn Shaffer Beaver.

For more information about The Filigree Theatre and Season Eight, please see Filigree's website here.

DESIGNERS/PRODUCTION:

The production team for this first show of the season includes Patrick Anthony as Lighting & Scenic Designer, Sam Coldiron as Costume Designer, Johann Solo as Sound Designer, and Liz Tyson as Property Designer. The team also includes Marcia Andrea as Stage Manager, Mike Ooi as Fight Choreographer, Beau Harris as Technical Director and Adriana Fontanez as ASM & Scenic Charge.

ABOUT THE FILIGREE THEATRE:

The Filigree Theatre is an award-winning Austin-based independent theatre company committed to producing high-level, professional theatre by creating thoughtful, innovative and challenging work for the stage. The company embraces the dual roots of the word 'Filigree' (filum 'thread' and granum 'seed') in its mission, with an aim to serve both as a SEED by originating work in Filigree's home-base of Austin, TX, and as a THREAD by collaborating with artists and engaging audiences in other theatre hubs such as New York & Los Angeles. For more information about The Filigree Theatre and past productions, see their website here.

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