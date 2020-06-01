CBS Austin has reported that a member of the Austin Symphony Orchestra has been fired over racist comments that person made on social media.

After comments were made regarding the protests occurring throughout the country on the Austin Symphony member's social media, tweets calling for action began to build.

In response, the Austin Symphony tweeted, "We have been made aware that a musician of the Austin Symphony Orchestra has made an offensive post on their social media account regarding the protests across our country. This language is not reflective of who we are as an organization."

Last night, ASO released a statement that the musician was no longer employed with the Symphony.

ASO's Executive Director, Anthony Corroa stated, "We would like to thank the community and let you know that your voice was heard. As previously stated, we were made aware of offensive posts that were shared on social media by one of our musicians late last night. Once alerted, we were appalled by the comments as they are clearly not reflective of who we are as an organization. We began to work quickly and closely with the American Federation of Musicians, our Orchestra Committee, staff and other key members." The statement continued to say, "At this time we can state that the musician is no longer employed by the ASO for there is no place for hate within our organization. Thank you for your patience while we navigated through the necessary channels."

