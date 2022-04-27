3rd Annual PRIDE IN LOCAL MUSIC to Feature LGBTQ+ Music and Musicians

The Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce has announced the third annual "Pride in Local Music" event, celebrating local music through the rainbow heartbeat of the Live Music Capitol of the World. Presented in partnership with the Long Center, this dynamic experience will take place on Saturday, June 25 from 12pm-8pm outside at the Long Center. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 3 at NOON at longcenter.org.

Featuring musical performances from a myriad of local Queer artists including Tje Austin, Bleached Roses, Pelvis Wrestley, BabiBoi, and Julie Nolan this year's event will now include an LGBTQ+ artist and resource marketplace, VIP deck, food trucks and more.

A full lineup of performances and performers will be announced at a later date.

"Although 'Pride in Local Music' was originally conceived as a virtual event in response to the pandemic, it has always felt like an event that could be celebrated in even grander fashion in-person," said Tina Cannon, Executive Director of the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce. "There is no better city than Austin to take the lead in celebrating and supporting Queer music and musicians. With two successful years of virtual events under our belts we're excited to go live and bring the entire community together for an amazing day of music on the lawn at the Long Center."

Produced by Austin LGBT Chamber General Manager Steve Markel and the Chamber Arts Committee led by the committee's chair Todd Hogan-Sanchez and in partnership with the Long Center, all funds raised by "Pride in Local Music" will support the Austin LGBT Chamber Education Fund.

To stay up to date on all the latest news for "Pride in Local Music" at the Long Center including a complete lineup, schedule, artists, activities and how to donate, visit PrideInLocalMusic.com and follow @AustinLGBTBiz on Instagram and on Facebook.

TICKETS:

General admission tickets are $35.00. VIP tickets are $125.00 and include access to an elevated air-conditioned viewing area with an open-air patio and private cash bar, expedited line entry, VIP bathroom facilities, commemorative poster, and collectible credentials. Public on sale begins Tuesday, May 3 at NOON. Tickets are available at longcenter.org.

SOCIAL:

About the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce

The Austin LGBT Chamber, founded in 1997 works to achieve equality and inclusion by promoting economic vitality in our communities and strengthening LGBT and ally businesses. More info at austinlgbtchamber.com