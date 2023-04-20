2023 Heller Awards for Young Artists Winners Announced

The 10th Annual Heller Awards for Young Artists (HAYAs) took place last night at the Long Center for the Performing Arts in Austin, TX, presented by the Long Center, in partnership with Texas Performing Arts, and ZACH Theatre.

Kyra Carr from Hendrickson High School and Langston Lee from Rouse High School will go on to represent Austin, Texas at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, more commonly known as the Jimmy Awards. The HAYAs are a Regional Awards Program for the Jimmy Awards for the first time this year thanks to Texas Performing Arts, the home of Broadway in Austin. The Jimmy Awards ceremony will be hosted by Corbin Bleu on June 26 at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre in New York City. All of the nominees in both categories had a song performance master class with Adam Roberts last night to begin preparations for required submission materials.

Last night's event honored over 400 students participating from 33 schools in 19 categories with training scholarships totaling over $15,000 provided by programs from ImpactArts, ZACH Theatre, Balance Dance Studio, Adam Roberts Voice, and The Adderley School. Additionally, students who won one of the top 6 individual awards will receive a consultation with Laura Maxwell Scott of Collier Talent Agency.

Broadway Teaching Group provided two educators access to participate in a one-day intensive workshop in New York City or a three-day workshop virtually. Educators are also eligible to enter to win a full New York workshop in July. Olden Lighting announced 6 schools to receive an industry-led lighting workshop for the 2023-24 school year.

2023 Heller Awards For Young Artists Winners

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY: Chicago (High School Edition) | Cedar Ridge High School

BEST MUSICAL DIRECTION: The Drowsy Chaperone | Vista Ridge High School

BEST ORCHESTRA: Pippin | McCallum Fine Arts Academy

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN: Pippin | McCallum Fine Arts Academy

BEST COSTUME DESIGN: Urinetown | Hendrickson High School

BEST SCENIC DESIGN: Urinetown | Hendrickson High School

BEST TECHNICAL EXECUTION: Pippin | McCallum Fine Arts Academy

BEST FEATURED PERFORMER | INDIVIDUAL CATEGORY: Crystal Sin | Trix the Aviatrix | The Drowsy Chaperone | Vista Ridge High School

BEST FEATURED PERFORMER | ENSEMBLE CATEGORY: David Luna | Featured Dancer | Mamma Mia! | Leander High School

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMER | MALE CATEGORY: Jack Stratton | Underling | The Drowsy Chaperone | Vista Ridge High School

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMER | FEMALE CATEGORY: Kyra Carr | Officer Lockstock | Urinetown | Hendrickson High School

BEST LEAD PERFORMER | MALE CATEGORY: Langston Lee | Dmitry | Anastasia | Rouse High School

BEST LEAD PERFORMER | FEMALE CATEGORY: Anabelle Crawford | Man In Chair | The Drowsy Chaperone | Vista Ridge High School

BEST ENSEMBLE: Urinetown | Hendrickson High School

BEST DIRECTION: Urinetown | Hendrickson High School

BEST PRODUCTION: Pippin | McCallum Fine Arts Academy

2023 HELLER AWARDS FOR YOUNG ARTISTS STUDENT ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

STUDENT ACHIEVEMENT | DESIGN: Rachel Cooke | Vista Ridge High School

STUDENT ACHIEVEMENT | MARKETING: Nicolas Pacelli | Vista Ridge High School

STUDENT ACHIEVEMENT | STAGE MANAGEMENT: Audrey Lorenz, Dripping Springs High School

Training Scholarships

ADAMS ROBERTS VOICE: Treana Vickery, Liberal Arts and Science Academy and Kayla Contello, Westwood High School

THE ADDERLEY SCHOOL: Binta Sule, Pflugerville High School

BALANCE DANCE STUDIOS: Marshall Clifton, McCallum Fine Arts Academy (Summer Camp) and Sky Gonzales, ZACH Academy (Semester of Classes)

IMPACT ARTS: Ariana Pierce, NYOS Charter School (Audition Package) and Annie Mawson, Jack C Hays High School and Chavin Medina, Bastrop High School (Texas Arts Project)

ZACH THEATRE: Chavin Medina, Bastrop High School (PPC)

CONSULTATIONS

BROADWAY TEACHING GROUP CONSULTATION: Jason Escandell, Liberal Arts and Science Academy and George Franco, Westwood High School.

COLLIER TALENT AGENCY CONSULTATION: Crystal Sin, Vista Ridge High School; David Luna, Leander High School; Jack Stratton, Vista Ridge High School; Kyra Carr, Hendrickson High School; Langston Lee, Rouse High School; and Anabelle Crawford, Vista Ridge High School

OLDEN LIGHTING CONSULTATION: Marble Falls High School, Bastrop High School, Vista Ridge High School, Lago Vista High School, Weiss High School, Jarrell High School

JIMMY AWARDS REGIONAL PROGRAM WINNERS

Kyra Carr | Officer Lockstock | Urinetown | Hendrickson High School

Langston Lee | Dmitry | Anastasia | Rouse High School

Performances included an original opening and finale written by Allen Robertson; musical numbers from nominees including Anastasia, The SpongeBob Musical, The Drowsy Chaperone, Urinetown, Chicago, Pippin and The Addams Family; selected scenes from supporting nominees, medleys from the lead performer categories along with surprise shout outs from Broadway professionals and stars Reeve Carney, Susan Stroman, Ken Page, Broadway Cast members of New York, New York, Broadway Cast members of & Juliet, J. Quinton Johnson who is currently getting ready to step in the title role in Hamilton, and Bernadette Peters to name a few.

Presenters included Nakia, musician and VOICE contestant, Laura Maxwell Scott from Collier Talent Agency, Juliet from Magic 95.5, Emilio Alverez, host of Breakfast Blend on KMFA 89.5, Trevor Scott from We Are Austin on KEYE-TV, Marcus McQuirter Department Chair, Professor of Drama Austin Community College, Kevin Richey from Olden Lighting, Matrex Kilgore, Actor, Director and Program Administrator for Texas Commission on the Arts, Penfold Theatre Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director Ryan Crowder, ZACH Pre-Professional Company Manager, Jennifer Mahlstedt, ZACH Managing Director Jamie Herlich, Tony Award-Winner, Broadway League Member and Executive Director of Texas Performing Arts, Bob Bursey, Long Center for the Performing Arts CEO Cory Baker, Long Center Board Chair Lisa Lucero, hosted by Jessica O'Brien from Ballet Austin, and Donelvan Thigpen from ImpactArts, and more.

Furthering the success of local young artists, the Heller Awards for Young Artists have been confirmed as a Regional Awards Program (RAP) for the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (the Jimmy Awards). Winners of the 2023 HAYAs are eligible to compete in the Jimmy Awards representing Austin, TX on June 26 in New York City.

The Jimmy Awards are a national celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance and elevating the importance of theatre arts education in schools. The Jimmy Awards are presented by The Broadway League Foundation. The HAYAs joining the Jimmy Awards is made possible by Texas Performing Arts, the home of Broadway in Austin, and a member of The Broadway League. More information on the Jimmy Awards can be found at jimmyawards.com.

Since 2013, the Heller Awards for Young Artists have impacted over 20,000 students and educators from over 30 high schools by providing resources and key support systems for musical theatre programs. Culminating in a unique Tony Awards-style ceremony at the Long Center, this year-round program celebrates the achievements of exceptional students and provides professional training, mentorship, performance opportunities, industry networking, and community building for thousands of young artists across the Greater Austin area.