20 Bands To Be Honored At THE SONIC GUILD BALL Taking Place At The Long Center

Sonic Guild has announced their 2024 class of artists. In its 11th year of supporting the Austin music scene, Sonic Guild has awarded grants and payments to local Austin musicians, venues and music businesses totaling over $6 million.

The 20 Austin artists selected will receive grants at the 11th annual Sonic Guild Ball, as well as mentoring, and will be paid for each performance they deliver for Sonic Guild audiences.

The 2024 Sonic Guild Ball will take place on Jan. 18, 2025, at the Long Center and for the first time ever, will be open to the public. Ten of the 20 nominees will be performing at the ball. Public tickets are now on sale here. Anyone wishing to join Sonic Guild on an annual basis may become a member by joining at sonicguild.org/membership.

Sonic Guild is based on the belief that local music is art, worthy of the support of the community, just as traditional art forms such as the ballet, opera and symphony have been supported for generations. The 2024 Sonic Guild Grant winners are: Rob Baird, West 22nd, Cactus Lee, The Point, DAIISTAR, Parker Woodland, Nemegata, Deer Fellow, Elijah Delgado, Grocery Bag, Quentin Arispe, Shelley King, Geto Gala, Next of Kin, promqueen, Lew Apollo, S. L. Houser, Harvest Thieves, TV's Daniel, and Stella and the Very Messed.

These 20 artists have performed for Sonic Guild members at private and semi-private events throughout the 2024 season. All Sonic Guild members enjoy dozens of private events throughout the year and will have access to exclusive Member seating at the Sonic Guild Ball awards ceremony on Jan. 18.

At the Ball, Sonic Guild will give out $150,000 in grants to 20 bands and 10 of them will perform on the Long Center's iconic stage. In between bands, videos and live testimonials will reveal stories of how past grant winners have used the funds to supercharge their careers by recording albums, going on tour, buying instruments, etc. It's a great party, an incredible night of music, and a chance to give back to a community that does so much to drive the culture and economy of Austin.

“Naming these 20 2024 Sonic Guild Artists puts us at over 200 individual acts we have recognized with a Sonic Guild grant,” said Matt Ott, Co-founder and Executive Director of Sonic Guild Austin. “Our members, mentors and Sonic Guild Artists from prior seasons all lend their voices and nominate each year's class of Artists. And it is our member's dues that make the payments and grants possible. Every member that joins Sonic Guild sends a powerful message to our city's musicians that their contributions to our culture matters. We must support our music scene as our great city grows to make sure it thrives for generations to come.”

Members of the Austin Chapter will enjoy more than 30 live shows next season and will get to vote for next year's Sonic Guild Artists who will receive advisory and financial support for creating and performing original music. And new members who join by Jan. 18 will receive a free ticket to the Sonic Guild Ball.

With three membership levels to choose from and monthly and annual payment plans available to those who join for a full 12-month cycle, members can tailor their experience and become a part of a vibrant community that is creating a true scene of support around local music. Eighty percent of all dues are tax deductible. Full membership details can be found here.

Sonic Guild not only provides grant money to Austin artists but supports local music scenes with chapters in Seattle and the north range of Colorado. To learn more about its chapters visit here. New members are invited to become part of a vibrant music community that is creating a true scene of support around local music.

