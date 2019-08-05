ZZ Top And Steve Martin & Martin Short Just Added To King Center Lineup

ZZ Top and Steve Martin & Martin Short have just added to King Center lineup. See full details below:

ZZ TOP - 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

Tuesday, October 22, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets on Sale Friday, August 9 at Noon

Tickets start at $59.50 (inclusive of fees)

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers ZZ Top are celebrating their 50th year with a massive North American tour which includes a stop at the King Center. ZZ Top still maintains the most consistently stable lineup in the history of rock music: Billy F Gibbons, Dusty Hill, and Frank Beard. In 1969, BFG formed ZZ Top with drummer Beard and bass-guitarist Hill, both from the Dallas area. Fifteen studio albums, 30 million record sales and 5 decades later, "That Little Ol' Band From Texas" is still going strong, playing timeless hits like "La Grange," "Legs," "Sharp Dressed Man," and "Tush" to audiences the world over. Billy Gibbons looked back at the history of the band, while also looking forward to the 50th Anniversary tour dates. "It's been five decades, and I think we're starting to get pretty good at all this! The beards, Frank excepted, are perhaps a bit longer, yet nothing else has changed. We're keeping it that way."

Steve Martin & Martin Short WITH DELLA MAE

Sunday, January 26, 7 p.m.

Tickets on Sale Friday, August 9 at Noon

Tickets start at $59.50 (inclusive of fees)

Steve Martin is one of the most well-known talents in entertainment. His work has earned him an Academy Award, five Grammy awards, an Emmy, the Mark Twain Award, and the Kennedy Center Honors.Martin began his career on "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour" for which he earned his first Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing Achievement in Comedy, Variety or Music. Martin shone as a stand-up on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson" and NBC's "Saturday Night Live" and his films:The Jerk, Planes, Trains & Automobiles, Roxanne, Parenthood, L.A. Story, Father of the Bride, and Bowfinger are widely popular successes and are the kind of movies that are viewed again and again. Steve Martin is also an accomplished Grammy Award-winning, boundary-pushing bluegrass banjoist and composer. In 2013, Martin released his third full-length album called Love Has Come For You which won a Grammy for "Best American Roots Song" for the title track and inspired their musical Bright Star. Bright Star received five Tony Award nominations and also received Outstanding New Broadway Musical and Outstanding New Score at the Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Martin Short, a celebrated comedian and actor, has won fans and accolades in television, film and theater since his breakout season on "Saturday Night Live" over 30 years ago. Short won his first Emmy in 1982 while working on Canada's SCTV Comedy Network, which brought him to the attention of the producers of "SNL." He became an "SNL" fan-favorite for his portrayal of characters such as Ed Grimley, lawyer Nathan Thurm and "legendary songwriter" Irving Cohen. His films include: Three Amigos, Innerspace, Three Fugitives,m Clifford, Pure Luck,and "Tim Burton's Mars Attacks. One of Short's most memorable roles was in the remake of Father of the Bride as Franck the wedding planner, a role he reprised a few years later in Father of the Bride Part II.

Della Mae is a GRAMMY-nominated, Nashville-based, all-female string band made up of lead vocalist/guitarist Celia Woodsmith, 2-time national champion fiddle player Kimber Ludiker, mandolinist Jenni Lyn Gardner, and upright bassist Zoe Guigueno. Hailing from across North America, and reared in diverse musical styles, they are one of the most charismatic and engaging roots bands touring today.

Tickets may be purchased by visiting kingcenter.com or by calling the King Center Ticket Office at 321.242.2219. Ticket office hours are Monday - Friday, Noon - 6pm & Sat, Noon - 4pm.





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You