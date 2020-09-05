YO SOY LATINA is Back In A New Revival Adaptation By Caribeña Creatives

View the livestream on the 17th on Facebook.

In celebration of the 20th year anniversary of the off-Broadway hit "Yo Soy Latina!" is back! Produced by the Caribeña Creatives, the play is going to premiere in a very new, accessible, and virtual way. As theatre audiences venture into yet another season of enduring something the world has never seen before, we can all take heart in this hilarious and insightful play and step out of a global pandemic, if just for an hour.

Puerto Rican playwright, author and screenwriter Linda Nieves-Powell's funny, timely and powerful play challenges a group of diverse Latina women to examine their identity and connections in the recent American Landscape. The off-Broadway sensation originally produced in 2010, featured Golden Globes winner Gina Rodriguez. For its 2020 premiere, Linda has revamped it to reflect our current times, she says, "My intention in writing YO SOY LATINA! was to celebrate our diversity and our commonalities, it was a love letter to Latinas. I believe its longevity is due to the heart it wears on its sleeve and the issues that are still relevant in our communities." This new version will continue to open up the conversations regarding some of the present day issues of the Latina and Afro-Latina experience.

The setting takes place in an online workshop where a group of Latina/Afro-Latina women from all walks of life meet, to discuss what it really means to "be free." They share their individual anecdotes of living Latina in contemporary America. There is Migdalia, a Nuyorican, who experiences prejudice from her own family because of her interracial marriage; Jennifer, a young Mexican-American college student who's discovered her Chicana rights; Alicia, a Colombian actress who struggles with what keeps her from landing Latino roles because of the lightness of her skin; Maria Elena, a Panamanian, who faces inequity from other Latinos because of the darkness of her skin; Soledad, a Dominican mother who finds the courage to leave her machista husband in pursuit of her own dream; and Louisa, a Cuban-Irish who defends her right to be Latina.

The powerhouse women behind the virtual production coined "digital theater" for your viewing pleasure are are non other than Marylin Camacho, founder and president of Caribeña Creatives and Anacaona Productions in Madrid, Spain headed by founder/president Vianessa Castaños. Caribeña Creatives is a new boutique production studio of multicultural women creatives dedicated to amplifying Caribbean voices and creating content that is dynamic, entertaining, and highlights the complex diversity of the Caribe and Latin Caribé experience. This production is the first of many future collaborations with Anacaona Productions, a production company that produces stories that are inclusive of underrepresented communities residing in Spain, specifically developing original Television programs and films that represent a broader and more inclusive range of the country's cultural and racial diversity.

The entire production was rehearsed and shot during quarantine. It's directed by Marilyn Camacho and Vianessa Castaños and will premiere digitally, streamed via FB live on September 17, in light of Hispanic Heritage Month. The cast will feature actresses Denisse García, Larianny Pérez, Cristina Del Carmen, Jackie Quinones, Vianessa Castaños and Marilyn Camacho.

Go to www.facebook.com/yosoylatina20 for more production details and to view the livestream on the 17th.

