VIDEO: Out Of Hand Theater & CoolCoolCool Productions Releases DO IT FOR GRANDMA

Out of Hand Theater wanted to create this video to help their community understand the benefits of getting vaccinated.

Oct. 21, 2021  

Out of Hand Theater has released a vaccine promotion comedy called Do it For Grandma, produced in partnership with CoolCoolCool Productions. The short video features Atlanta Comedian Mark Kendall and Atlanta Actress Parris Sarter.

Watch below!

In the video, a vaccinated grandma and grandson enjoy spending time with each other while shooting at dinosaurs, skydiving, and visiting space. Do it for grandma.

Out of Hand Theater wanted to create this video to help their community understand the benefits of getting vaccinated. It's also important to remember to get vaccinated not just for yourself but for others around you. Their goal is to reach 5,000 people with this video.

Out of Hand works at the intersection of art, social justice, and civic engagement. The theater company sparks conversations to build a better world by using the tools of theater to support and enhance the work of community partners. Out of Hand Theater has four areas of programming; Equitable Dinners, Shows in Homes, Education, and Community Collaborations.

To learn more about their programs, please visit their website www.outofhandtheater.com.

