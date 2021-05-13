Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Get A First Look At Alliance Theater's SCREENSHOT - Now Streaming!

SCREENSHOT is now available to stream on Spotlight Studio: Alliance Theatre's platform for creative innovation, dedicated to spotlight local Atlanta artists.

May. 13, 2021  

SCREENSHOT is a digital play about two fifteen year old girls navigating their personal worlds through the lens of social media. Get a first look at the production!

It's a hybrid of theatre and film, both and yet not completely either one. It's written as a play that takes place almost completely over social media. The story is about two girls, best friends in middle school, who go to two separate high schools and begin to have different experiences, exacerbated by social media.

One, a talented dancer, gains a large following. The other struggles to finally be noticed. Soon they're at odds with each other as they try to navigate their own understandings of themselves and their roles in the world, coming of age in the age of social media.

In addition to the live productions of the 2020/21 season, the Alliance launched a new streaming platform - Alliance Theatre Anywhere - to bring the best of the Alliance's stages to the digital world. Streaming shows and exclusive content will be available on demand. Round 1 is available to stream now.

All Atlanta area artists are invited to submit a proposal to produce for Spotlight Studio, an extension of the Alliance Theatre's inaugural digital season. Spotlight Studio seeks to provide space for generative artists of all varieties to explore the use of digital platforms in creating new and exciting theatrical works. The Spotlight Studio application is available for artists of all disciplines and styles - actor, director, designer, writer, composer, choreographer, or musician (as examples) - to develop digital work.

Six Artists are granted $5,000 to develop and produce a thirty-minute digital work within a 60 day period. After the 60 day period, the finished work will live on the Alliance Theatre Anywhere streaming platform as part of the 2020-2021 digital season.

Click Here to Watch the Video!


