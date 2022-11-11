VIDEO: First Look At A WRINKLE IN TIME At Mountain Theatre Company

Mountain Theatre Company opened A WRINKLE IN TIME at The Highlands Playhouse on November 4, 2022.

A WRINKLE IN TIME follows the story of one of literature's most enduring young heroines. Meg Murry is a short-tempered math nerd who doesn't fit in. Her scientist father vanished over two years ago, under mysterious circumstances. When a bizarre stranger arrives at Meg's home in the middle of the night, she beckons Meg on a dangerous and extraordinary adventure across time and space. Aided by her gifted younger brother, Charles Wallace, and her friend, Calvin O'Keefe, Meg Murry finds herself on a mission to battle the forces of evil, rescue her father, save humanity, and maybe - just maybe learn something about herself.

A WRINKLE IN TIME is written by John Glore, based on the novel by Madeleine L'Engle, and is directed by Lindsay Garner Hostetler. The cast includes Kalea Leverette as Meg Murry, Ben Butters as Calvin O'Keefe, Veronica Vale Duffy as Charles Wallace, Shoshana Canali as Mrs. Whatsit, Anquanizia Hall as Mrs. Who/Mother, and Jacob Elliott as Father/Mrs. Which. The creative team includes Projection, Costume, and Hair Design by Scott Daniel, Lighting Design by Christian Ricci, Sound Design by Stephen Kraack, Scenic Design by Nathaniel Conti.

A WRINKLE IN TIME runs November 4 - 12, 2022 at the Highlands Playhouse, located at 362 Oak Street in Highlands, NC. Tickets are priced at a Pay What You Can rate and all kids are free. Tickets can be reserved in person at the Highlands Playhouse Box Office at 362 Oak Street, by phone at (828) 526-2695, or online at www.mountaintheatre.com. Box Office hours: Wed - Sun, 12:00pm - 6:00pm. Performance runtime is approximately 75 minutes with no intermission.