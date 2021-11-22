VIDEO: Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Hires Female Conductor, Nathalie Stutzmann

Nathalie Stutzmann has just been announced as Atlanta Symphony's Music Director from the start of the 2022/23 season, becoming only the second woman in history to lead a major American orchestra after Marin Alsop.

CBS reports that she is currently the only female conductor of a major orchestra in the United States.

Watch the full news reports below:

In addition, this season Stutzmann begins her position as the Philadelphia Orchestra's new Principal Guest Conductor. The three-year tenure will involve a regular presence in the orchestra's subscription series in Philadelphia and at its Summer festivals in Vail and Saratoga. Finally, Nathalie is also entering the fourth season of a highly successful tenure as Chief Conductor of the Kristiansand Symphony Orchestra, a tenure which has just been extended by a further two seasons, to the end of 22/23.

Nathalie Stutzmann is considered one of the most outstanding musical personalities of our time. Charismatic musicianship, combined with unique rigour, energy and fantasy, characterise her style. A rich variety of strands form the core of her repertoire: Central European and Russian romanticism is a strong focus - ranging from Beethoven, Schumann, Brahms and Dvorak through to the larger symphonic forces of Tchaikovsky, Wagner, Mahler, Bruckner and Strauss - as well as French 19th century repertoire and impressionism. Highlights from her partnership with the Kristiansand Symphony Orchestra include acclaimed performances of Bruckner's Symphony No. 7, Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 6 and a complete cycle of Beethoven's symphonies.

Nathalie was also Principal Guest Conductor of the RTE National Symphony Orchestra of Ireland 2017-2020. Her sold-out performances with the RTE NSO in Dublin attracted outstanding accolades from the press, with particular praise for her performances of Strauss's Also sprach Zarathustra, Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5, and Mahler's complete Das Knaben Wunderhorn.

Learn more at https://nathaliestutzmann.com/.