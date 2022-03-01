UTA Artist Space Announces Team For Atlanta Location, Opening January 2023

UTA Artist Space has announced the team for its upcoming second gallery location. Opening in Atlanta in early January 2023, UTA Artist Space's three-story exhibition venue in Georgia's capital will aim to build upon the city's growing arts and entertainment scene and UTA's mission of accelerating the careers of exceptional artists.

Virgil "Tony" Parker, former basketball player for the NBA's G League Iowa Wolves and UCLA Bruins, will serve as UTA Artist Space Atlanta Sales Director. He is a specialist in contemporary art. He has built a career in the fine arts space. By leveraging relationships built through basketball, Tony has worked with collectors and corporations such as Kevin Durant, Nike, Arthur Lewis, James Whitner, and A Ma Maniére.

Bridgette Baldo, long time executive for UTA Fine Arts, will manage the gallery. In her new role as UTA Artist Space Atlanta Director, she will oversee programming, manage day-to-day gallery operations, and liaise with artists and creatives on exhibitions. Starting out in the UTA mailroom and as an assistant in Fine Arts, she transitioned to working full time at UTA Artist Space Los Angeles where she helped orchestrate both live and digital exhibitions alongside Zuzanna Ciolek, UTA Artist Space Los Angeles Director.

"Art is a common language of the people, and UTA provides a unique opportunity for artists and collectors to connect with this growing community. I am excited to join an incredible team that has accomplished so much as well as a company which truly values the art experience," said Parker.

"It has been remarkable to witness our department grow and evolve over the years, and I am delighted to be a part of this significant new chapter for UTA Artist Space and the flourishing creative community in Atlanta. I look forward to continuing our commitment to helping artists access new, exciting opportunities alongside an exceptional team," said Baldo.

Arthur Lewis, Partner and Creative Director of UTA Fine Arts and the UTA Artist Space, will oversee operations and strategy for UTA Artist Space's two gallery locations in Los Angeles and Atlanta. As a former Atlanta resident who attended Morehouse College, the city is close to Lewis's heart.

"Whether you're looking for art, music, sports, or business, Atlanta has so much to offer. I have seen this city's culture change drastically over three decades, and from the incline I have seen I know there is no time like the present to invest in Atlanta's arts community. We are always searching for new talent to highlight, new careers to build, so I can't wait for our new location to open and bring incredible opportunities to even more incredible artists," says Arthur Lewis.

UTA Artist Space Atlanta will be located in UTA's upcoming full-service Atlanta offices, opening fall 2022, which will work in tandem with the entertainment company's offices in Beverly Hills, Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, New York, and London.