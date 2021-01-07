True Colors Theatre Company's Community Conversation Series Continues with 'Black Theatre and the BLM Movement'

True Colors Theatre Company has an outstanding Community Conversation headed your way this month and you won't want to miss it. Presented in partnership with B.L.A.C.T ATL, Inc. (Black Leaders Advocating Cultural Theatre), Black Theatre and the Black Lives Matter Movement will center on the role of Black theatre companies in shaping, influencing, and amplifying the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as the role that Black theatre companies, such as New Federal Theatre and the Negro Ensemble Company, have historically played in giving a voice to civil rights and other black-related issues.

Join them as arts leader Vivian Phillips, Co-Founder of The Hansberry Project, leads this timely Community Conversation with Producing Director Woodie King, the founder of New Federal Theatre and the National Black Touring Circuit. Joining them will be Director Alexis Woodard, a Spelman Leadership Fellow at the Alliance Theatre; Artistic Director Jonathan McCrory of the National Black Theatre; Performing Arts Consultant Stephanie S. Hughley, Co-Founder of the National Black Arts Festival and General Manager of the Negro Ensemble Company; and performer Marcus Hopkins-Turner, Co-Founder of B.L.A.C.T.

The event will be live-streamed on Saturday, January 23 at 7:00pm on True Colors' YouTube channel.