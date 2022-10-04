Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets On Sale For GARDEN LIGHTS, HOLIDAY NIGHTS

The event runs November 12 – January 14.

Oct. 04, 2022  
Tickets are on sale for Garden Lights, Holiday Nights presented by Invesco QQQ, the 12th annual yuletide tradition that sets the holiday mood for both Atlantans and tourists alike.

Tickets are timed and available only by online reservation for ensuring guests have a safe, comfortable walking experience during the November 12 - January 14 event.

New at this year's light show will be an installation of illuminated large metal sculptures of birds flocking to the recently renovated Anne Cox Chambers Garden. The ethereal sculptures by French artist Cedric Le Borgne include birds perched among the hardwoods, ranging up to 10 feet wide and 16 feet long and glowing under warm white up-lights.

Also, look for three of the massive sculptures from the current exhibition Origami in the Garden to remain for the show, dramatically lit for the holiday season: The giant "Hero's Horse" near the Great Lawn, the towering floral bouquet "Scents of Gratitude" in the Skyline Garden pond and the "Ghost Deer" in front of Longleaf restaurant.

And, as always, plenty of fan-favorites will make an encore, including Storza Woods' vertical-moving curtain of light "Nature's Wonders" with an all-new sound track; the Flower Walk's "Glowing Grove" of trees programmed to change colors; and "Ice Goddess" and the "Orchestral Orbs," two perennial crowd pleasers from the show's earliest days.

For more information, visit atlantabg.org.


