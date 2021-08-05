Tickets Now on Sale For City Springs Theatre Company's 2021-22 Season
Productions include The Sound of Music, A Chorus Line, The Color Purple, and West Side Story.
Tickets are now on sale for the four shows that make up City Springs Theatre's upcoming 2021-22 season.
Subscriptions and Producers Circle memberships are on sale now, as well as single tickets for each performance. Single ticket prices range from $40 to $100. To learn more or purchase tickets, visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com.
Performances are as follows:
The Sound of Music: September 10-26, 2021
A Chorus Line: March 11-27, 2022
The Color Purple: May 6-22, 2022
West Side Story: July 8-24, 2022
Learn more about subscriptions at https://www.cityspringstheatre.com/subscribe/.