Tickets Now on Sale For City Springs Theatre Company's 2021-22 Season

Tickets are now on sale for the four shows that make up City Springs Theatre's upcoming 2021-22 season.

Subscriptions and Producers Circle memberships are on sale now, as well as single tickets for each performance. Single ticket prices range from $40 to $100. To learn more or purchase tickets, visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com.

Performances are as follows:

The Sound of Music: September 10-26, 2021

A Chorus Line: March 11-27, 2022

The Color Purple: May 6-22, 2022

West Side Story: July 8-24, 2022

Learn more about subscriptions at https://www.cityspringstheatre.com/subscribe/.