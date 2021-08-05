Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets Now on Sale For City Springs Theatre Company's 2021-22 Season

pixeltracker

Productions include The Sound of Music, A Chorus Line, The Color Purple, and West Side Story.

Aug. 5, 2021  
Tickets Now on Sale For City Springs Theatre Company's 2021-22 Season

Tickets are now on sale for the four shows that make up City Springs Theatre's upcoming 2021-22 season.

Subscriptions and Producers Circle memberships are on sale now, as well as single tickets for each performance. Single ticket prices range from $40 to $100. To learn more or purchase tickets, visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com.

Performances are as follows:

The Sound of Music: September 10-26, 2021

A Chorus Line: March 11-27, 2022

The Color Purple: May 6-22, 2022

West Side Story: July 8-24, 2022

Learn more about subscriptions at https://www.cityspringstheatre.com/subscribe/.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatre goer in Atlanta? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.


Related Articles View More Atlanta Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Elle McLemore Photo
Elle McLemore
Krystina Alabado Photo
Krystina Alabado
Bianca Marroquin Photo
Bianca Marroquin

From This Author Stephi Wild