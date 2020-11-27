Tickets Now On Sale For 'Perfect for You: An Evening with Alice Ripley and J. Robert Spencer'

Tickets are now on sale for Perfect for You: An Evening with Alice Ripley and J. Robert Spencer, which will open Savannah Repertory Theatre's 20/21 digital season on December 11th with Video On Demand available through December 18th. Single tickets are $20 and a Savannah Rep digital season pass that includes Perfect for You is available for $50 from Black Friday to Cyber Monday only. Passholders will receive an access code to all Rep productions through the end of May, 2021. Visit savannahrep.org/shows-tickets/ to purchase tickets and season passes.

In 2009, Next to Normal exploded onto Broadway with Tony Winner Alice Ripley and Tony Nominee J. Robert Spencer at the center of its rock-led story of a family on the brink. In Perfect for You, these two Broadway legends and long-time friends will reunite for an evening of stories and songs created especially for Savannah Rep. Featuring music from their Broadway journeys and singer-songwriter canons, the evening will be hosted by Savannah Rep's Executive Artistic Director Ryan McCurdy.

