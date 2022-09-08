Theatrical Outfit Receives Grant by Georgia Council for the Arts

Theatrical Outfit was awarded a grant by Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA), a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, as part of its initial disbursement of grants for fiscal year 2023. A total of 213 organizations were awarded 253 grants that provide more than $3.1 million in funding to arts organizations throughout the state. The Bridge Grant will provide operating support funding to 134 organizations, the Project Grant will help fund 59 arts projects, and the Arts Education Program Grant will be distributed to 60 organizations.

"The arts sector has proven its resilience over the last two years, and it has played a major role in restarting the economy through attracting tourism, bringing communities back together, and aiding classroom learning as we inspire the workforce of the future," said Georgia Council for the Arts' Executive Director Tina Lilly. "The 253 grants we have awarded will help cities and organizations bring people more back to work while enhancing the qualities that make Georgia so special."

"All of us at Theatrical Outfit are enormously grateful for this funding from Georgia Council for the Arts for our 2022-23 Season," says Theatrical Outfit's Development Director, Tess Malis Kincaid. "This grant will provide invaluable support as we produce four mainstage productions, the Made in Atlanta program which promotes the development of new work and the Tom Key Arts Leadership Apprentice Program, and our growing community engagement programs and partnerships. Additionally, GCA's educational funding will support our exciting new Rhythm & Revision program. We appreciate that GCA recognizes the impact that Theatrical Outfit has on our community as we use the art of theatre to start the conversations that matter here in the heart of downtown Atlanta."

"We are grateful to have GCA's support for our brand-new education and outreach program Rhythm & Revision," says Theatrical Outfit's Associate Artistic Director Addae Moon. "The program was piloted in June and July of 2022 as partnership between Theatrical Outfit and the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta. Rhythm & Revision is a six session 'boot camp' that introduces young people to playwriting, poetry, acting and spoken word. We want to empower young artists with the tools to tell their own stories, and this grant will allow us to expand our reach and impact more individuals."







Funds awarded by Georgia Council for the Arts include appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) uses Peer Review Panels to judge and review applications following standard practices set by the National Endowment for the Arts. Panelists are GCA Council members and fellow professionals who are experienced in the arts discipline or type of grant being reviewed, or are citizens with a record of arts activities, experience, and knowledge. Grant recipients include theaters, dance companies, museums, cities, colleges, and multi-discipline arts entities. A complete list of fiscal year 2023 grantees in these program areas can be found here.