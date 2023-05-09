Theatrical Outfit Presents THE HUMANS By Stephen Karamm, May 31 – June 25

The Humans takes a hopeful, heartbreaking, and humorous look at the decline of the American middle class, and one family's hopes and fears.

Theatrical Outfit will continue welcoming you back to the heart of Downtown Atlanta for the Atlanta Premiere of The Humans (May 31 - June 25, 2023) at the newly renovated Balzer Theater at Herren's.

The brand-new lobby - complete with a great new bar and seating area - awaits you as you join us for this multi award-winning night of theatre featuring an all-star Atlanta cast.

Named the 'Best Play of 2016' by every major publication including NPR & TimeOut New York, The Humans takes a hopeful, heartbreaking, and humorous look at the decline of the American middle class, and one family's hopes and fears.

Erik Blake has brought his family from Pennsylvania to celebrate Thanksgiving at his daughter's new apartment in the city, but as darkness falls, mysterious things start to happen, and family tensions reach a boiling point. The Humans is Tony Award winning & Pulitzer Prize finalist that's "As Entertaining As It Is Honest" (New York Times).

"It has been a remarkable year for Theatrical Outfit, full of extraordinary performances by incredible Atlanta artists, and a major renovation project that has breathed new life into our theatre. We are thrilled to conclude the season with one of the most brilliant plays written so far in the 21st Century: The Humans by Stephen Karam," says Artistic Director Matt Torney. "The Humans won the TONY Award for Best Play, was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize, and has won accolades from coast to coast, and it's easy to see why. The story resonates deeply with audiences, and the sometimes surreal atmosphere of the play leaves us with powerful images of both loneliness and familial love. The play reminds us that we do not face our struggles alone and can find hope and resilience in our humanity."

The Humans puts six ATL powerhouses under one roof. LaLa Cochran (Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery) and Allan Edwards (The Laramie Project) lead the Blake family that also includes Susan Shalhoub Larkin (World Premiere of Two Drink Minimum), Maggie Larson (Our Town), Rhyn McLemore (Safety Net), and Tamil Periasamy (Theatrical Outfit debut).

Our very own Matt Torney directs and leads an extremely talented group of designers that includes Scenic Design by Moriah and Isabel Curley-Clay, Costume Design by Jeff Cone, Lighting Design by Ben Rawson, Sound Design by Sharath Patel, and Properties Design & Scenic Decoration by Caroline Cook.

"I first saw this play at the premiere in New York and was absolutely blown away by the haunting beauty of the writing, the way that laughter and melancholy wove through the story, and the depth of the connections between the characters," continues Torney. "The premise is familiar: a family gathers for Thanksgiving in their youngest daughter's new apartment in Chinatown, and as the night wears on, tensions build, and secrets are revealed that cause them to question much about their lives and relationships. However, Karam's brilliance elevates a familiar story into a powerful and tender exploration of life in 21st century America, as many familiar institutions decline, and all the characters face uncertainty and anxiety about the future."

Theatrical Outfit is thrilled to welcome audiences to the Balzer Theater at Herren's (84 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30303) to tell the stories that start the conversations that matter. Single Tickets for The Humans (May 31 - June 25, 2023) are on sale NOW. We invite you to visit Click Here or call 678-528-1500 for more information.




