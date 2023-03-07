Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatrical Outfit Grand Reopening To Launch With TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS

Based on the New York Times bestselling book by Cheryl Strayed (author of Wild) and adapted by Academy Award nominee Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding).

Mar. 07, 2023  

Theatrical Outfit will welcome you back to the heart of Downtown Atlanta for the grand reopening of the Balzer Theater at Herren's with Tiny Beautiful Things (March 29 - April 23, 2023).

Based on the New York Times bestselling book by Cheryl Strayed (author of Wild) and adapted by Academy Award nominee Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Tiny Beautiful Things explores Strayed's time as the anonymous, unpaid, advice columnist Dear Sugar. While strangers on the internet tell her their most personal secrets (which they are terrified to even share with their own families), Strayed weaves together her own personal experiences to create a column full of light, laughter, and humanity. Tiny Beautiful Things is "A Theatrical Hug In Turbulent Times" (Variety).

"We are honored to open this space with the Atlanta premiere of Tiny Beautiful Things based on the best-selling book by Cheryl Strayed," says Artistic Director Matt Torney. "Adapted for the stage by Academy Award nominee Nia Vardalos, the play charts Cheryl's experiences as an anonymous internet agony aunt called Dear Sugar - a job that she took right at the beginning of her career when she was a young struggling writer. All of the letters she received were from lost souls, burdened with secrets they couldn't share in their public life. Together, Dear Sugar and the writers seek healing and hope in the face of life's challenges, finding an honesty and authenticity that is sometimes only possible in anonymity. It's a beautiful lesson in the tiny moments that bring us the most comfort in life, and an invitation to find gratitude in even the darkest moments - a powerful message for us all as we emerge from a tough couple of years."

Tiny Beautiful Things brings four ATL legends to the stage - Maria Rodriguez-Sager (The Wolf at the End of the Block) is advice columnist Sugar with Robin Bloodworth (Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery), Candy McLellan (Bright Half Life), and Stephen Ruffin (Young John Lewis Workshop) as Letter Writers.

Theatrical Outfit is thrilled to welcome celebrated film & stage director Amber McGinnis to lead an extremely talented group of designers that includes Scenic Design by Shannon Robert, Costume Design by Kat Dezell, Lighting Design by Toni Sterling, Sound Design by Mikaela Fraser, and Properties Design & Scenic Decoration by Caroline Cook.

Theatrical Outfit is thrilled to welcome audiences to the Balzer Theater at Herren's (84 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30303) to tell the stories that start the conversations that matter. Ticket Bundles & Single Tickets for Tiny Beautiful Things (March 29 - April 23, 2023) are on sale NOW. We invite you to visit theatricaloutfit.org or call 678-528-1500 for more information.




