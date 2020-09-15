Theatre Macon Presents Virtual Production of A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

The event takes place September 17-20.

Theatre Macon will present a socially distanced, livestream production of the Tony winning Broadway musical A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder.

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder is a murderous romp filled with unforgettable music, non-stop laughs and a scene-stealing role for one actor playing all eight of the doomed heirs who meet their ends in the most creative and side-splitting ways.

When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he's eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D'Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst? And what of love? Because murder isn't the only thing on Monty's mind...

Learn more at https://www.theatremacon.com/gentlemans-guide.

