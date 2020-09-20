The Essential Theatre Presents its September Play Buffet

This Buffet will be 60-90 minutes in length and is informal in nature.

Join Essential Theatre Education Associates Emily McClain and Elisabeth Cooper for a curated look at 4 or 5 plays of interest to high school audiences and student performers, with snippets read aloud by event participant volunteers and discussed during each session.

This Buffet will be 60-90 minutes in length and is informal in nature.

September's Play Buffet will focus on adaptations from literature (including Children's Literature and pieces from the HS Language Arts curriculum!). Our round-table discussion topic will be how to use adaptations in your classroom, ways that adaptations can aid in audience-building and cross-curricular connections within your school community, and COVID-alternatives to traditional vertical teaming like traveling shows to the elementary schools or having field trips to your performances.

Event participants will be provided with information regarding publisher/related works/playwrights during each session.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You