Shutdown Streaming
The Essential Theatre Presents its September Play Buffet

This Buffet will be 60-90 minutes in length and is informal in nature.

Sep. 20, 2020  

Join Essential Theatre Education Associates Emily McClain and Elisabeth Cooper for a curated look at 4 or 5 plays of interest to high school audiences and student performers, with snippets read aloud by event participant volunteers and discussed during each session.

September's Play Buffet will focus on adaptations from literature (including Children's Literature and pieces from the HS Language Arts curriculum!). Our round-table discussion topic will be how to use adaptations in your classroom, ways that adaptations can aid in audience-building and cross-curricular connections within your school community, and COVID-alternatives to traditional vertical teaming like traveling shows to the elementary schools or having field trips to your performances.

Event participants will be provided with information regarding publisher/related works/playwrights during each session.



