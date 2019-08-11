The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Presents THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED)
An irreverent, hilarious, high-speed romp through all 37 of the Bard's plays (and 154 sonnets) in two hours! Titus Andronicus becomes a cooking show, all the Histories are performed as a football game, and we go NUTS with Hamlet. All of this performed by THREE ACTORS. It took ASC, with hundreds of actors, 26 years to complete Shakespeare's works the first time (this last time through, it only took us 8!) These three nerds will do 'em all in an evening. Show offs.
THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] is produced by special arrangement with Broadway Play Publishing Inc, NYC www.broadwayplaypub.com
Originally produced by Reduced Shakespeare Company
Join the cast and crew members for a lively Question and Answer session on Sunday August 25 after the show!
Cast:
Danielle Hopkins
Kirstin Calvert
Mary Ruth Ralston
Performance days & times:
Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 6:30 PM.
2pm Sunday September 1, 2019
Ticket Prices:
Seating areas: Main Floor Seats, Box Seats (on floor) and Balcony Seats
Regular Adult Ticket Prices range from $15-$40 depending on the day of the show, ticket availability and the seating area.
Discount Ticket Options:
$15 for Thursday Previews (See calendar for specific dates)
$20 for Friday Previews (See calendar for specific dates)
Beginning July 2019, student ticket prices are as follows:
$15 General Admission Tickets on Thursdays
$20 in all sections on Fridays and Sundays
(No student discounts on Saturdays)
Educator prices: $5 off per adult price level per night (Not valid on Saturday nights.)
Military Discount: $3 off adult ticket price
Senior Discount: $3 off adult ticket price
Group Discount (Parties of 10 or more): $3 off adult ticket price
