The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Presents A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Live

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse presents A Midsummer Night's Dream, directed by Laura Cole, August 7-September 5, 2021.

A fairy King and Queen come across four runaway lovers and a gaggle of amateur actors trying to rehearse a play in the forest. The magical royal couple meddles with their mortal lives, culminating in a comical cluster of confusion. But don't worry, we'll get to the Bottom of it.

While in Georgia, the Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse cannot require that all audiences be vaccinated, but strongly encourages vaccines for audience members. If you are not vaccinated, stay home and stay safe! Staff, actors, crew and volunteers will be fully vaccinated.

The company will not require patrons to wear masks unless a mask mandate is put back into place. Mask-wearing is encourages but not required.

Learn more and purchase tickets at www.shakespearetavern.com.