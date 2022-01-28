The Atlanta Fringe Announces Lineup For 2022 Festival

The Atlanta Fringe Festival has announced the lineup for their 9th annual festival, taking place May 16 - 22, 2022 in a return to live, in-person performances after last year's all-online festival. This year's festival will feature 20 performing arts groups - dancers, puppeteers, circus artists, storytellers, comedians, and more - putting up live shows across five venues in and around Little Five Points throughout one jam-packed week.

"It was such a great feeling to see so many artists responding positively when we decided to go for it with live performances this year," says Executive Director Diana Brown. "It's impossible to talk about without acknowledging the elephant in the room, and we'll definitely be doing everything we can to keep our performers and audiences safe with strict Covid safety measures and common sense precautions. We love what we do and want to see our community able to get together in a few months, so we're going to make sure we're doing to safely."

The 20 companies from 10 different states that make up this year's lineup were largely chosen, per festival tradition, via a completely unjuried lottery - literally pulled out of a hat from a pool of dozens of global submissions. The 2022 lineup will feature 11 companies from the Atlanta area with other artists visiting from all across the country, from California to South Carolina. As in years past, the 9th Atlanta Fringe Festival will boast live performances from across the theatrical spectrum, from avant garde puppetry to spoken word poetry, traditional theatre, family-friendly acrobatics, and more. Of the 20 shows featured, 10 will be world-premiere productions.

Festival artists will be eligible for cash prizes for the favorite shows as selected by the audience, staff and a panel of judges from the Atlanta arts community. These include a $500 Critics Panel Choice, a $200 Producer's Award (chosen by the Fringe staff) and $150 awards for audience picks in the categories of Solo/Small Group and Ensemble Performance.

This year's festival will take place in traditional and converted performing spaces in Little Five Points and East Atlanta, including 7 Stages, The Marianna at Wrecking Bar Brewpub, and the Neighborhood Church.

In addition to the live performances, the Atlanta Fringe will once again feature their audio component: Fringe Audio. The only podcasting network of its kind on the fringe circuit, Fringe Audio will feature pieces of storytelling and radio theatre, most of them world premieres, submitted by local and national artists. The shows will be available for streaming via AtlantaFringe.org starting May 1 and will be completely free. Artists will be eligible for the Fringe Audio Critics' Choice Award to recognize excellence in podcasting based on writing, voiceover, SFX, music, mixing and creativity. The winner of this award will receive a $100 cash prize. Submissions for Fringe Audio are still open through March 18 and can be sent in via AtlantaFringe.org.