Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

THE MAD HATTERPILLAR AND HER MANY HEADS Comes to Stage Door Theatre

Performances will take place at Stage Door Theatre's venue at 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival
The Atlanta Opera Reaches “Budget One” Status for Its 2024–25 Season, Becoming One o Photo 2 The Atlanta Opera Reaches “Budget One” Status for Its 2024–25 Season, Becoming One of Top Ten U.S. Opera Companies
Review: WHITE CHRISTMAS is a Heartwarming Delight at City Springs Theatre Company Photo 3 Review: WHITE CHRISTMAS is a Heartwarming Delight at City Springs Theatre Company
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards December 5th Standings; Leads Favorite Local Theatre! Photo 4 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards December 5th Standings; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

THE MAD HATTERPILLAR AND HER MANY HEADS Comes to Stage Door Theatre

Stage Door Theatre has announced the official world premiere of "The Mad Hatterpillar and Her Many Heads," a unique and enchanting puppet-centric children's musical. This imaginative production, part of our 50th season, is directed by the talented Rachel Frawley with musical direction and composition by Sarah Beth Hester.

"The Mad Hatterpillar and Her Many Heads" follows the journey of Maddie, a caterpillar who aspires to transform into a butterfly and venture beyond her garden walls. This original musical beautifully encapsulates the essence of growth and self-acceptance, as Maddie sheds her heads at each new stage of life, each head representing a pivotal stage in her journey. With a runtime of approximately 80 minutes, this puppet-centric musical is an innovative exploration of identity and transformation through the lens of a captivating puppetry performance.

The talented cast includes Daniela Santiago as Maddie, with Nikolas Carleo, Brie Wolfe, Shelby Folks, and Imani Joseph in pivotal roles. The production also features the creative talents of Cadence Nabors (Stage Manager), Lilly Baxley (Set Designer), David Reingold (Light Designer), and Abby Bowers (Costume Designer).

Performances will take place at Stage Door Theatre's venue at 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA. Tickets can be purchased by calling 770-396-1726 or visiting our website at Click Here.

This production is more than just a show; it is an experience that embodies the magic of live theatre and puppetry, making it a must-see for audiences of all ages. Join us at Stage Door Theatre to witness the magical journey of Maddie in "The Mad Hatterpillar and Her Many Heads," and celebrate the wonder of theatre with us in our 50th season.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Atlanta

1
VIDEO: Meet the Cratchits from Alliance Theatres A CHRISTMAS CAROL Photo
VIDEO: Meet the Cratchits from Alliance Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Meet the family bringing all of the holiday cheer to A CHRISTMAS CAROL in this video from the Alliance Theatre below!

2
Zoe Bayani Reinvents Her Style With New Song My Dog Photo
Zoe Bayani Reinvents Her Style With New Song 'My Dog'

Zoe Bayani showcases her unique blend of pop, Americana, and indie rock in her new single 'My Dog'. With introspective lyrics and catchy hooks, Zoe's mesmerizing sound sets her apart in Atlanta's indie music scene.

3
Robert King Jr. Named New Artistic Director Of AMC Performance Company Atlanta! Photo
Robert King Jr. Named New Artistic Director Of AMC Performance Company Atlanta!

While the pandemic caused Broadway and other thriving theaters to stall, it helped AMC build a new brand. 'From the rubble and the ashes AMC Performance company was born.' Says new artistic director Robert King Jr.

4
Rialto Center For The Arts To Ring In 2024 With Eight Performances Photo
Rialto Center For The Arts To Ring In 2024 With Eight Performances

The Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University presents a lineup of iconic music and dance performances for 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

New Professional Acting Studio Thrive Acting Hive Launches in AtlantaNew Professional Acting Studio Thrive Acting Hive Launches in Atlanta
THE MAD HATTERPILLAR AND HER MANY HEADS Comes to Stage Door TheatreTHE MAD HATTERPILLAR AND HER MANY HEADS Comes to Stage Door Theatre
VIDEO: Meet the Cratchits from Alliance Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROLVIDEO: Meet the Cratchits from Alliance Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Robert King Jr. Named New Artistic Director Of AMC Performance Company Atlanta!Robert King Jr. Named New Artistic Director Of AMC Performance Company Atlanta!

Videos

Meet the Cratchits from Alliance Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Video
Meet the Cratchits from Alliance Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Watch the Official Music Video for 'Fresh Greens' from Alliance Theatre's INTO THE BURROW Video
Watch the Official Music Video for 'Fresh Greens' from Alliance Theatre's INTO THE BURROW
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Atlanta SHOWS
A Third Way in Atlanta A Third Way
Actor's Express (10/03-10/27)
The Mad Hatterpillar in Atlanta The Mad Hatterpillar
Stage Door Theatre (1/26-2/11)
White Christmas in Atlanta White Christmas
Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center (12/08-12/24)
Puppet Palooza Saturday:Wish Tales in Atlanta Puppet Palooza Saturday:Wish Tales
Stage Door Theatre (1/06-1/06)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Atlanta Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Grand Opera House (5/29-5/30)
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical in Atlanta The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
Onstage Atlanta (1/11-1/21)
Peabo Bryson in Atlanta Peabo Bryson
Rialto Center for the Arts (2/10-2/10)
Take 6 in Atlanta Take 6
Rialto Center for the Arts (1/27-1/27)
Les Miserables in Atlanta Les Miserables
Fox Theatre (6/04-6/09)
I Do! I Do! in Atlanta I Do! I Do!
ART Station (5/02-5/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You