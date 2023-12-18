THE MAD HATTERPILLAR AND HER MANY HEADS Comes to Stage Door Theatre

Stage Door Theatre has announced the official world premiere of "The Mad Hatterpillar and Her Many Heads," a unique and enchanting puppet-centric children's musical. This imaginative production, part of our 50th season, is directed by the talented Rachel Frawley with musical direction and composition by Sarah Beth Hester.

"The Mad Hatterpillar and Her Many Heads" follows the journey of Maddie, a caterpillar who aspires to transform into a butterfly and venture beyond her garden walls. This original musical beautifully encapsulates the essence of growth and self-acceptance, as Maddie sheds her heads at each new stage of life, each head representing a pivotal stage in her journey. With a runtime of approximately 80 minutes, this puppet-centric musical is an innovative exploration of identity and transformation through the lens of a captivating puppetry performance.

The talented cast includes Daniela Santiago as Maddie, with Nikolas Carleo, Brie Wolfe, Shelby Folks, and Imani Joseph in pivotal roles. The production also features the creative talents of Cadence Nabors (Stage Manager), Lilly Baxley (Set Designer), David Reingold (Light Designer), and Abby Bowers (Costume Designer).

Performances will take place at Stage Door Theatre's venue at 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA. Tickets can be purchased by calling 770-396-1726 or visiting our website at Click Here.

This production is more than just a show; it is an experience that embodies the magic of live theatre and puppetry, making it a must-see for audiences of all ages. Join us at Stage Door Theatre to witness the magical journey of Maddie in "The Mad Hatterpillar and Her Many Heads," and celebrate the wonder of theatre with us in our 50th season.