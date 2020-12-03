Synchronicity Theatre Presents A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

Winner of four Suzi Bass Awards, including "Best Musical" and "Best Director of a Musical," Synchronicity's production of A Year with Frog and Toad "hops from the page to the stage" December 11, 2020 to January 3, 2021. This family musical adaptation of the popular children's books is suitable for ages three and up, and can be experienced "In the Theatre" or "On the Screen."

Individual tickets for '"In the Theatre" performances are $25 (plus taxes and fees), and "On the Screen" tickets are $10 (plus taxes and fees). For tickets or more information, please visit synchrotheatre.com or call 404-484-8636.

This whimsical show follows two great friends - the cheerful, popular Frog, and the grumpy, impulsive Toad -through four fun-filled seasons in which they plant gardens, swim, rake leaves, go sledding, and learn life lessons along the way. The two best friends celebrate and rejoice in the differences that make them unique. Part vaudeville, and part make-believe, A Year with Frog and Toad is a story of a friendship that weathers all seasons.

A Year with Frog and Toad is directed by Jenna Tamisiea Elser, with music direction by Suzi Award-Winning Amanda Wansa Morgan (The Color Purple) and choreography by Jennifer MacQueen, re-set by Lyndsay Ricketson. The cast includes Atlanta-based actors Matt Baum as Frog, Greg Hunter as Toad, Elliott Folds as Bird/Snail, Taryn Carmona as Bird/Mouse, L'Oréal Roaché (Ella Enchanted) as Bird/Turtle.

For those who are comfortable attending the live theatre, the intimate, socially-distanced salon performances will follow strict COVID-19 safety protocols for audiences and artists. This season, the popular "PJs and Play" with cookies and milk will not be offered, but there will be a "Virtual Viewing Party" on December 19, 2020 at 7:00pm, that gives audiences an opportunity to watch the play with friends and family, and "meet the cast" after the show.

Two weeks before every production, the Synchronicity Theatre Box Office Staff will notify ticket holders if "In the Theatre" performances will be canceled. This decision will be made if the COVID-19 test positivity rate's 7-day average is higher than 8% in the metro-Atlanta area as determined by the Georgia Department of Health's daily COVID-19 status report. Audiences will also be informed if there are any changes that will be made to programming. All "In the Theatre" ticket confirmations for the 2020-2021 season will include a link to digitally stream the performance, and can be exchanged for "In the Theatre" tickets to another 2020-2021 show.

Show times are Fridays at 7:00pm, Saturdays at 4:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Virtual performances can be watched on demand.

Group opportunities include virtual school performances, and performances for your school "pod." With only 20 seats available for each performance, this allows school groups or family groups to safely attend the theatre together, in a private performance.

For tickets or more information, or to inquire about promotions, offers, and group sales please visit synchrotheatre.com or call 404-484-8636.

For this production, Synchronicity Theatre will partner with Hands In!, an organization based in Athens, GA that produces and interprets original artistic works in American Sign Language (ASL). All "On the Screen" ticket holders will receive links to two recorded versions of the performance - one with interpreters and one without - in their ticket confirmations.

This year, digital versions of all work will be produced in partnership with Felipe Barral and IGNI Productions. The new hybrid live-actor, in theatre, on-screen aesthetic will embrace the beauty of both mediums, while making performances available to audiences at home.

Shows View More Atlanta Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You