Synchronicity Theatre Announces Season 26, Featuring an Array of Unforgettable Productions and Community Programs

Synchronicity Theatre, a leading performing arts organization renowned for its commitment to diverse storytelling, community engagement, and innovative programming, announces its 26th season.

At the heart of this season lies a dedication to community building, creative cultivation, and education. With an expanded lineup of productions, alongside cherished programs such as Stripped Bare, Playmaking for Girls, and Playmaking for Kids; and the launch of Production Boot Camp, Synchronicity fosters a vibrant and inclusive arts community that embraces the transformative power of theatre.

This season's Bold Voices plays for adults will explore gender roles, the juggle of home and work, labor movements and fierce sisterhood, while the Family Series will spin theatrical magic through a timeless classic and a Synchronicity favorite. Both Family Series shows will also go on tour through our New Stages Program. Each carefully selected play brings to life compelling narratives, explores diverse perspectives, and celebrates the magic of storytelling. Prepare to be enchanted by the following productions:

"The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane" – Adapted from the book by Kate DiCamillo, by Dwayne Hartford. This enchanting tale follows Edward Tulane, a china rabbit, on an extraordinary journey of self-discovery and the power of love.

One-Week-Only at the theatre: September 13-17, 2023 | On Tour: September 20-October 8

*American Premiere* "Home, I'm Darling" – Written by Laura Wade, this unexpected, funny, and thought-provoking play delves into the complexities of modern life as it explores one couple's pursuit of perfect 1950s domesticity, and then offers a delightful twist.

October 6-29, 2023

"The Little Prince" – Based on the beloved book by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, adapted by Rick Cummins (music) and John Scoullar (Script & Lyrics). The musical re-telling of this timeless story takes audiences on an extraordinary adventure through the universe, reminding us of the importance of love, friendship, and imagination.

December 8 – 24, 2023

"Where the Mountain Meets the Moon" – Adapted from the book by Grace Lin and written by Jeannine Coulombe, this visually stunning production tells the tale of a brave young girl named Minli on her quest to change her family's fortune.

January 26 – February 18, 2024 | On Tour: February 20 – March 17, 2024

*World Premiere* "The Wash" – A Co-Production with Impact Theatre Atlanta. This powerful play celebrates complex, funny, resilient women who stand up against all odds for what is right, and win. A heart-filled play about the past that points us toward our future.

At Synchronicity: June 3-26, 2022 | At Impact Theatre: July 10-21, 2024

In addition, Synchronicity offers an array of engaging programs and initiatives throughout the season. Stripped Bare, our signature arts-incubator program, invites audiences into the creative process while four artists explore bold and brand-new ideas. Playmaking For Girls empowers and uplifts the voices of teen girls; while our education program encourages toddlers through middle school kids to explore their imaginations and develop essential skills. The internship and Designers of Color program help develop and grow new artists and arts administrators, and this fall, Synchronicity will launch Production Boot Camp, a new, innovative workforce development program.

Throughout the year, Synchronicity will also provide high-quality after-school classes and camps across the metro area, and will continue to open our venues for rentals, providing even more avenues for individuals and groups to engage with the performing arts and cultivate their artistic passions.

As Synchronicity Theatre embarks on its 26th season, it remains committed to pushing boundaries, igniting imaginations, and fostering meaningful connections within the community. Join us for a season that celebrates the transformative power of theatre, inspires creativity, and enriches lives.

For more information, including ticket sales and program details please visit Click Here.

Synchronicity Theatre is a dynamic professional theatre company dedicated to producing smart, bold, and inclusive experiences that spark community connections and uplift the voices of women and girls. With a commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion, Synchronicity Theatre amplifies marginalized voices and provides a platform for underrepresented stories to be told.