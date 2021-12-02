Sumayya Ali To Direct AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS

Falaq Productions will present Gian Carlo Menotti's Amahl and The Night Visitors directed by Broadway veteran Sumayya Ali, December 10-12, 2021 at The Gold Space Atlanta located on 2001 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SW.

This story told through song follows a boy with disabilities and his widowed mother. They encounter three kings/wise men in search for the blessed child, Jesus. The surrounding environment is ripe with anticipation for a miracle. During the night, the mother succumbs to temptation and steals some of the kings' gold. Fate then takes an unexpected turn.

It will feature performances by Asante Hodges as Amahl and Sumayya Ali as Mother. The cast also includes David Hughey as King Kaspar, Wendel Stephens as King Balthazar, Tariq Mahdi as King Melchior and Phil Holley as The Paige.

Falaq Productions takes pride in presenting stories with cultural authenticity. Through diverse casting, and an intentional practice of decolonizing art, ideas of theatre are able to expand. The mission of Falaq Productions is to create music,art and theatre that pierce the veils and illusions that separate humanity. Ticket prices start at $30 and can be purchased at falaqproductions.com.