Submissions Now Open for Laughing Skull Comedy Festival

Submissions are now OPEN for the 11th Annual Laughing Skull Comedy Festival! This festival will feature a lineup of 50 diverse comedians from around the country selected by a panel of industry professionals. April 23rd - 26th, these a??comics will be invited to perform for the industry's top Bookers, Managers, Agents, and packed audiences!

Past industry in attendance have been: The Tonight Show, Just for Laughs, Comedy Central, Disney, South By Southwest, Big Sky Comedy Festival, FOX, Zanies, Funny Business, CBS, TBS, TruTV, Adult Swim, WME, ICM, and more.

Established in 2009, Skull Fest has grown to become Atlanta's favorite comedy tradition. Comedians from years past include:

Hannibal Burress, Ron White, Clayton English, Rob Haze, Dulce Sloan, Caleb Synan, Noah Gardenswartz, Mark Normand, Nate Bargatze, Ari Shaffir, Adam Newman, Lavar Walker, Camilla Cleese, Rob Christensen, Matthew Broussard, Rocky Dale Davis, Mia Jackson, Shane Torres, Candice Thompson, Ismael Loutfi, and countless more!

Official Laughing Skull Comedy Festival 2020 comedian selections will be announced on Monday, March 9th, 2020.

All information regarding the festival can be found at a??www.LaughingSkullComedyFestival.com





