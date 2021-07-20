Springer Theatre Academy Teachers Donate Time And Talent To Help Raise Scholarship Money At 7th Annual TEACHARET

What do you get when theatre teachers hold a cabaret? At the Springer Theatre Academy, it's called TEACHaret, a variety show benefit featuring performances by teachers and staff of the Springer Theatre Academy.

The entertainment will feature musical theatre selections, dance, comedy, spoken word, and more. One of America's largest youth theatre training conservatories, the Springer Theatre Academy recruits some of the nation's most sought-after theatre professionals to teach each summer.

Besides being an opportunity for Springer Theatre Academy teachers to perform for their students and the community, TEACHaret serves as a fundraiser for the Wise Investment Scholarship Fund. The fund, created in honor of Springer Theatre Academy founder Ron Anderson, who passed away of cancer in 2016, provides tuition and lunch for students to attend the Springer Theatre Academy. Since its inception in the summer of 2015, TEACHaret has raised over $30,000 for student scholarships.

TEACHaret was the brainchild of Ixchel Samaniego, a former Springer Theatre Academy teacher and theatre professional who lives in Honolulu, Hawaii.

"TEACHaret came about when I was thinking of ways to bring more to Academy. In my first year teaching there, I kept thinking about how I wished I had a place like the Springer where I grew up and how much I saw it really change kids' lives even just over the course of one summer," said Samaniego.

"One of the most amazing things about the Springer Theatre Academy to me is the love our Academy teachers have for our students," said Springer Director of Education, Sally Baker. "Of course, these teachers are experts in their field, but even more than that, they love children deeply. Our Academy teachers put in a full day's work for eight long weeks during the summer. Then they volunteer their free time at night to rehearse and produce a show solely to create the opportunity for more kids to experience theatre. It's mind-blowing to me. We are so lucky here at the Springer to host teachers from all over the country who share in the belief that theatre can change young people's lives."

The 7th Annual TEACHaret is on Thursday, July 22 at 7:00 pm inside Emily Woodruff Hall (main stage) at the Springer Opera House. Admission is free; however, a $15 donation is suggested at the door. Seating is limited for this event. We recommend reserving your ticket in advance at springeroperahouse.org. Masks will be required for everyone attending.

TEACHaret will also be live-streamed to the Springer Theatre Academy Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch accounts. You can find links to all of those pages on the TEACHaret event page at springeroperahouse.org.