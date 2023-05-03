Springer Opera Presents A SUPERHERO FOR ALL SEASONS

The world needs superheroes right now, and it's the Springer to the rescue! The Springer's Theatre for the Very Young has partnered with the Columbus State University Coca-Cola Space Science Center to present "A Superhero for All Seasons," a play that features young twin superheroes-in-training working together through a surprising challenge and learning important lessons along the way. Performances begin this Saturday, May 6, at 10:00 a.m. in the Omnisphere Theater of the science center.

The play begins as Shadow and Shine, our young superheroes-in-training, answer the call to meet with the Season's Council - Winter, Spring, Summer, and Fall - to see who will move forward from training to become the next superhero. But things go differently than planned! Shadow and Shine's growing superhero powers are tested when a surprise visitor arrives at the Council meeting. With references to seasons, science, nature, and essential life lessons, this play is sure to entertain and educate children of all ages.

"I am so excited for our littlest audience members to see this show! It's fun and interactive. Our Director of Education, DB Woolbright, helped us create some original music for the show, and it will get stuck in your head," said Meagan Cascone, director of the production and director of the PAIR Program, a professional development program for teachers developed through the Springer Opera House. "The cast did such a wonderful job creating a show that teaches kids about the seasons and how important teamwork is while still keeping imagination and excitement as the driving force."

The play features a talented cast of young actors who bring the characters to life with energy and enthusiasm. The interactive nature of the performances means that children in the audience will have the opportunity to participate in the action, making it a truly immersive experience. By incorporating themes like seasons, science, and nature, children are inspired to learn more about the world around them while also having fun.

Pre-show and museum activities that include crafts, bubbles, and books will take place thirty minutes before the show. Museum admission is included with each ticket to the performance.

"A Superhero for All Seasons" runs through Saturday, May 13, and includes several arts in education performances. Arts in education performances provide professional theatre experiences for students at a reduced cost which is only available to school groups. To make a school group reservation, call (706) 324-1100 or email education@springeroperahouse.org. For information on individual tickets, visit springeroperahouse.org.