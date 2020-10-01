Springer Opera House to Open 2020-21 Season With EVIL DEAD: The Musical Outdoors

The show runs October 15-18, 22-23, and 25 at 8:00 pm and October 17 and 24 at 7:30 pm and at 11:00 pm.

The Springer Opera House will open its 2020-21 Season on October 15th with a retooled schedule and a spacious outdoor venue for EVIL DEAD: The Musical.

Visitors to Uptown have seen the stage being built on the corner of 10th Street and 2nd Avenue in preparation for Columbus' first live performing arts event since mid-March. The Springer is also installing lighting and sound equipment for the open-air experience and establishing a "splash zone" for the bloody action of the audacious Halloween musical show.

Evil Dead: The Musical takes all the elements of the cult classic "Evil Dead" films and combines them for a crazy, hilarious and bloody theatrical experience. Five college students go to an abandoned cabin in the woods and accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them into demons. It's all up the hero, Ash, and his trusty chainsaw to save the day. Blood flies, Limbs are dismembered, and demons tell bad jokes - all to music.

Evil Dead: The Musical is recommended for mature audiences due to simulated violence, mature themes, and strong language. This is a bring-your-own chair event. No food, drink, or coolers may be brought in, but the Springer will provide safe-container concessions for patrons.

The show runs October 15-18, 22-23, and 25 at 8:00 pm and October 17 and 24 at 7:30 pm and at 11:00 pm.

"We have been working all summer on procedures to keep our audiences, employees, and artists safe," said producing artistic director Paul Pierce. "We've moved all of our big shows into 2021, and we will be doing three small events this fall - two of which will be done outdoors.

"We are limiting the capacity for EVIL DEAD: The Musical to one hundred patrons spread out in six-foot "pods" in an outdoor space," Pierce explained.

The Springer will take temperatures upon entrance and require masks while audience members are away from their pods. Ample hand sanitizer stations will also be provided.

"Beginning with a fresh air theatre experience will be a safe and fun way to kick off our new season," Pierce said.

The Springer will be the first local performing arts institution to re-open with live performances since the pandemic forced events to be canceled March 15.

Pierce pointed out that infection rates have been in decline in Columbus since mid-July and that ICU headroom has improved substantially, as well.

"Columbus is not a hot-spot, but we are certainly not out of the woods," Pierce stresses. "But the Springer has been tracking COVID-19 data daily, and we have created a robust mitigation plan that dramatically limits risk for our patrons, employees, and artists. If people have underlying health conditions, the best course of action is to stay isolated. But we are confident that our procedures are strong and comprehensive. Our primary goal is to protect our patrons and employees, but we think that it's possible to have some fun while Columbus waits for a vaccine."

Tickets for EVIL DEAD: The Musical are available at springeroperahouse.org or by calling 706-327-3688.

