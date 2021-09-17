Springer Opera House Returns To Indoor Theatre With SHREK THE MUSICAL

The Springer Opera House kicks off its 150th season with the opening of the over-the-top fairytale comedy, Shrek the Musical, on the Springer main stage from September 24 through October 10. After weathering the global pandemic by producing shows on a temporary outdoor stage and live-streaming performances, returning to live theatre indoors is a testament to the vitality and strength of the Springer's staff, board, patrons, and donors.



"We knew when we came back indoors for live theatre at the Springer Opera House. It was going to be a big moment for us and the community," stated Springer producing artistic director Paul Pierce. "The Springer has the second-largest theatre audience in the state of Georgia. It's our responsibility to keep society strong and engaged. We do that by sharing stories."



A lavish song-and-dance-filled stage adaptation of the Oscar-winning DreamWorks animated film Shrek the Musical tells the story of a swamp-dwelling ogre who goes on a life-changing adventure to reclaim the deed to his land. Joined by a wise-cracking donkey, this unlikely hero fights a fearsome dragon, rescues a feisty princess, and learns that real friendship and true love aren't only found in fairy tales.



"This story is absolutely incredible," remarks Tate LeClair, the director. "This musical has so much heart, power, self-love, acceptance, and unconditional love. Whatever love means to you, you can find it in the show."



LeClair also states that this is the perfect show to open the season because of the powerful message of love -- something much needed in the community after these troublesome times. This story of perseverance, fulfilling your dreams, and becoming who you want to be is more important than ever.



The Springer's production of Shrek the Musical features West Virginia native, Andy Harvey, who will reprise his role as the lovable ogre, Shrek, after appearing in the Springer's 2014 production. Michael Williams, who hails from New York, will portray Shrek's blabbermouth sidekick, Donkey. Montclair State University graduate Robert Fredrick Taylor as pretentious Lord Farquaad, and Birmingham native Hannah Kuykendall as feisty Princess Fiona.



What to expect at Springer performances



While all staff, volunteers, and stage artists are vaccinated, audiences will not be required to show proof of vaccination to attend performances. All patrons ages two years and older will be required to wear masks at all times and have their temperature taken at the door. In addition, capacity has been reduced for every performance, and there will be "gap seats" between parties. Patrons will use the exterior box office window located on Tenth Street for any ticketing needs. Show programs will be in digital format only and can be accessed on the Springer's website or by using a smartphone to scan a QR code posted on the backs of the theatre seats. For the complete listing of the Springer's extensive Covid-19 safety protocols and procedures, please visit the website

www.springeroperahouse.org/soh-plan-for-recovery.



Shrek the Musical tickets are $50 for adults, $47 for seniors 65+, $45 for military, teachers, and public servants, and $25 for children of any age and full-time students.



Performances are on September 24, 25, 30, October 1, 2, 7, 8, and 9 at 7:30 pm and September 26, October 3 and 10 at 2:30 pm. Visit www.springeroperahouse.org or call 706-327-3688 to purchase tickets.