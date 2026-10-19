Spotlight: Broadway Star Bernadette Peters Joins the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra This May
Experience Bernadette Peters with the ASO This Spring.
Broadway star Bernadette Peters brings an evening of timeless songs to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra on May 8, 2027. Learn more about this magical musical event at Atlanta Symphony Hall.
The multi-award-winning performer will create an intimate audience experience with celebrated selections from the great music masters, including Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, and Jerry Herman. Peters, a critically acclaimed star of stage, film, television, and recordings, promises an evening of spell-binding songs certain to touch your heart.
The concert takes place at Atlanta Symphony Hall, located at 1280 Peachtree Street NE in Atlanta. Buy tickets now or get more info by calling 404.733.4800.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
LIKE FATHER
Alliance Theatre (10/08-11/15)
|
Little Shop of Horrors 40th Anniversary Tour with Ellen Greene (the Original Audrey)
Atlanta Symphony Hall (11/13-11/13)
|
It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play
Merely Players Presents (12/04-12/20)
|
Pianist Igor Levit at Spivey Hall
Spivey Hall (10/31-10/31)
|
Flippin' Filthy Fairytales
Dad's Garage (6/04-6/26)
|
Invasion: Christmas Carol
Dad's Garage (11/27-12/30)
|
Silent Night
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center (11/07-11/15)
|
Gwen Hughes & Friends: A Christmas Album Release Concert
Churchill Grounds (12/08-12/08)
|
Legendary Count Basie Orchestra with Nnenna Freelon
Rialto Center for the Arts (4/23-4/23)
|
BOOP!® The Musical
Fox Theatre (1/12-1/17)