Spotlight: Broadway Star Bernadette Peters Joins the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra This May

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Broadway star Bernadette Peters brings an evening of timeless songs to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra on May 8, 2027. Learn more about this magical musical event at Atlanta Symphony Hall.

The multi-award-winning performer will create an intimate audience experience with celebrated selections from the great music masters, including Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, and Jerry Herman. Peters, a critically acclaimed star of stage, film, television, and recordings, promises an evening of spell-binding songs certain to touch your heart.

The concert takes place at Atlanta Symphony Hall, located at 1280 Peachtree Street NE in Atlanta. Buy tickets now or get more info by calling 404.733.4800.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 13 Hrs 15 Min 09 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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