Sketchworks Comedy Wins Right To Perform GREASE Parody

After a two-and-a-half-year legal struggle, Chief U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain confirmed what was obvious from the start. The court has declared Vape the Musical "a parody and thus constitutes fair use of the elements of Grease that are used in Vape."

Sketchworks Comedy first performed Vape the Musical at The Village Theatre in Atlanta. The musical parody of Grease won Sketchworks the 2018 Broadway World Atlanta award for "Best New Work." After 4 more Atlanta performances in early 2019, Vape was booked in New York City at AsylumNYC. However, ten days before that performance, Sketchworks Comedy was served a cease and desist and had to cancel their performances. Sketchworks Comedy fought back to be allowed to perform the parody. After thirty-three months, the ruling came which was always expected - Vape the Musical is a parody.

Sketchworks Comedy co-owners Brian Troxell and Julie Shaer are extremely happy with the outcome and proud they stood up for what they believed was right all along. They, along with all everyone involved with Vape, are excited about staging the show again soon in Atlanta and other cities.

Through sold out live shows and hilarious online videos, Sketchworks Comedy has been making audiences laugh with the finest sketch comedy since 2001. Different from unscripted improvisational comedy, sketch comedy involves developing original scenes and scenarios which are written and rehearsed before being performed. Our team of experienced (and funny) comedic actors, writers, and filmmakers are among the top working professionals in the industry.

Shows (excluding kid and teen shows) are not generally suitable for children under 16, and people with no sense of humor. Sketchworks Comedy also conducts classes in sketch writing, sketch acting as well as one-on-one coaching.

Sketchworks Comedy is produced by owners Julie Shaer and Brian Troxell.

