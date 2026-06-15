Single Tickets to HAMILTON Engagement at the Fox Theatre to go on Sale This Week

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​Single tickets for Hamilton at the Fox Theatre will go on sale to the public on Thursday, June 18 at 10 a.M. Hamilton will play a two-week engagement at the Fox Theatre as the first show in the 2026/2027 Broadway in Atlanta season from Sept. 2 – 20.

When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $51.75 to $239, with a select number of premium seats available from $277 for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

The unforgettable story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation, seen by more than 28 million people around the world.

Hamilton is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

Hamilton features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy and Olivier Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

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Related Stories 1 HAMILTON To Host $10 #HAM4HAM Lottery for DPAC Engagement

A digital lottery for $10 HAMILTON tickets has been announced for every performance of the show's run at DPAC in Durham, NC, with 40 tickets available per performance via the official Hamilton app.

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