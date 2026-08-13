JITNEY Italian-Language Production to Star All-Black Cast at True Colors

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True Colors Theatre Company have announced the cast of an Italian language version of Jitney, the powerful 1970s drama written by renowned Black playwright, August Wilson, which will be presented October 9-11, 2026, at the Southwest Arts Center in the City of South Fulton, Ga.

Tomiwa Samson Segun Aina will play the lead role of Youngblood, a Vietnam War veteran who finds work as a Jitney driver in Pittsburgh, in the production which will include English subtitles.

Other members of the all-Black Italian cast include Miguel Gobbo Diaz, Federico Lima Rogue, Marcus Piacentini and Rosanna Sparapano. True Colors Theatre is one of a handful of theater companies across the country presenting this version of Jitney which is being directed by Renzo Carbonera with the tour being produced by Sardegna, La Piccionaia.

'After Atlanta enjoyed an incredible run as a World Cup host city, True Colors is helping to keep our international vibe humming with this innovative production that touches on the trials and tribulations of Black American life in the 1970s with an Italian twist,' said True Colors Theatre Artistic Director Jamil Jude.

Jitney will be True Colors second play this fall, following the world premiere of Tank Stranger a new play by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, James Ijames, Sept. 15 – Oct. 4, 2026, at the Southwest Arts Center in the City of South Fulton, Ga.

Tank Stranger is the first production of a work from the True Colors-led national Drinking Gourd initiative to commission new plays by Black playwrights. Ijames, a Morehouse College graduate, wrote Fat Ham which won a 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Best Drama and was nominated for five Tony Awards.

A mystical play that delves into family dynamics and root work, Tank Stranger explores long-buried truths that begin to surface when generations of the Stranger family are drawn back together, blurring the line between ancestry, mythology, and destiny. As Tank searches for where he belongs, he discovers that understanding the future means confronting the past because every family tree has a story.

True Colors is offering a special 'Fall Duo' promotion for theater goers who want to see both productions by purchasing tickets to Tank Stranger and Jitney in the same online order and use promo code FALLDUO20 to receive 20% off your Jitney tickets.

Offer valid through August 31, 2026. Discount applies to Jitney tickets only when tickets to both Tank Stranger and Jitney are purchased in the same online transaction using promo code FALLDUO20. Subject to availability. Cannot be combined with other offers.

For information on single tickets for Tank Stranger or Jitney please visit https://truecolorstheatre.org/event/. For information on True Colors Theatre, please visit https://truecolorstheatre.org.

ABOUT True Colors Theatre COMPANY

True Colors Theatre Company is a nonprofit regional theater company based in Atlanta, GA. True Colors Theatre Company's mission is to celebrate the rich tradition of Black storytelling while giving voice to bold artists from all cultures. We add dimension and relevance to our work on the stage through community events and education programming. The vision of Artistic Director Jamil Jude is for the company to 'thrive at the intersection of artistic excellence and civic engagement.' For more information on True Colors, visit https://www.truecolorstheatre.org/.

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