SheATL Arts Announces 2022 Festival Lineup Of 4 New Full-Length Plays By Gender-Marginalized Writers

SheATL Arts has announced its lineup for the 2022 SheATL Summer Theater Festival. After a rigorous, blind, months-long selection process out of over 300 submissions from around the globe, four full-length plays by gender-marginalized artists have been selected to take the SheATL stage this August.

The Festival will feature Walls by Sofia Palmero, To Serve The Hive by Julia Byrne, Sister Braid My Hair by Sarahjeen Francois, and You're A Weirdo, Annie Best by Erin Shea Brady.

The festival will run from August 18th-28th, 2022, at the Schwartz Performing Arts Center on the Emory University campus with both in-person and select digital performances. Tickets are available now at shenycarts.org/she-atl. All performances will comply with state and local COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Returning for its third year, SheATL Arts is the Atlanta-based program of SheNYC Arts, the country's premier nonprofit organization that works to support and showcase the talents of writers, composers, producers, directors, and other theater artists who are part of a marginalized gender group, including cis women, trans, and non-binary people.

This year's Festival staff will include artist mentors Lauren Morris, Dalyla McGee, Roz Sullivan-Lovett, and Kayla Ibarra. The Festival's Production Manager is Genesis Perez, and is produced by Erika Miranda and Caitlin Hargraves.

For more information on SheATL's sister festivals, SheNYC and SheLA, visit www.SheNYCArts.org.

SheNYC Arts is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization devoted to producing plays, musicals, and adaptations by writers of marginalized genders, to prove that these works are meaningful, necessary, and commercially viable. SheNYC produces Summer Theater Festivals in New York City, Los Angeles, and Atlanta annually, as well as CreateHER, a semester-long program for high school students interested in careers as playwrights and producers. Through additional educational and community engagement programs, including The Broadway Women's Alliance, SheNYC aims to make the theater industry a better place for all people. Learn more at www.SheNYCArts.org.