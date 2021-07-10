Several Dad's Garage Artists Selected For Weeklong Project Residency at Artist-in-Residence Serenbe

Dad's Garage Theater Company has announced a new collaboration with Artist-in-Residency Serenbe (AIR Serenbe, a division of the Serenbe Institute for Art, Culture and the Environment) which will provide several Dad's Garage artists the chance to develop new and innovative projects. Recognizing that artists don't often get the time, space, or encouragement to pursue their passion projects, these weeklong project residencies are intended to help Dad's Garage artists create work they may not have had the chance to otherwise.

"AIR Serenbe is excited for this partnership with Dad's Garage to nurture these critical moments of imagination with these talented creatives, and to share their work with the greater community," says Michael Bettis, AIR Serenbe Programming Director.

Each of the artists will participate in a weeklong residency, staying in a cabin on the AIR Serenbe property. The public will get the opportunity to interact with the artists during "Speaking On Making" events, where the artists will host a casual discussion about their creative practices. More information on these dates will be available in October, closer to the scheduled residencies.

"We like to call Dad's Garage a "launchpad for creative careers" and this program represents a new and impactful way to help our artists get the experience and exposure they need to grow professionally," says Matthew Terrell, Communications Director for Dad's Garage Theatre.

Current Artist List and Project Descriptions:

Jayme Alilaw: A professional opera singer, Jayme will be writing the libretto (the text/lyrics) for a new opera piece about issues of social justice and racial equity.

Tara Ochs: An advocate for nonviolence as a means for overcoming conflict, Tara is developing a curriculum that combines conflict mediation and improv to guide communities in creatively addressing hard conversations and local conflicts.

Matt Hobbs: Creator of the Instagram channel @PuppySongs, Matt will be working on growing and expanding his catalog of songs about puppies, and transitioning his Instagram work into a larger artistic project.

Ron Emile: An independent content creator, Ron is working on "How To Hurt Everyone That Has Ever Loved You," a mixed-media coming-of-age story about a tumultuous path to redemption, told through the most important relationships in the protagonist's life.

Andy Coen: A writer at Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, Andy is working on pitch for a new show about nerdy, out-of-shape suburban people with dreams of being samurai.

More artists and information about public programming will be released closer to the residency dates.