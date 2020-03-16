Serenbe Playhouse Suspends SPRING AWAKENING

In light of ongoing developments resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the national move to delay or cancel large group gatherings as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization, Serenbe Playhouse, a Division of the Serenbe Institute for Art, Culture and the Environment, has made the difficult decision to suspend performances of Spring Awakening, as well as select programming and special events.

Performances of Spring Awakening will be suspended effective March 16, 2020.

The impacts of COVID-19 and cancellation of live performances will have real impacts on not only institutions, but the performing artists themselves. Staff and board members are pursuing all possibilities of releasing a streamed version of the performance, or remounting the show at a later date, in a way that can benefit artists and patrons.

Nationwide, thousands of theatre professionals' jobs and healthcare are at stake. Transferring your ticket to a donation or credit directly supports Serenbe Playhouse and the artists in your community during these uncertain times. The following options are available for those who have purchased tickets:

Donate your ticket and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value

Credit your ticket value towards a future Serenbe Playhouse performance

Request a refund

To complete your request, please complete the form below. Please be patient with your requests, as the staff will be handling an unusually high volume of requests at this time. Requests will be processed as quickly as possible.

Please note: As of now, Serenbe Playhouse only plans to suspend Spring Awakening, but future 2020 productions: Steel Magnolias, Alice in Wonderland and Kinky Boots should go on as planned.

