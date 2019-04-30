Serenbe Institute Appoints New Executive Director

The Board of Directors of The Serenbe Institute for Art, Culture, & the Environment has appointed Jennifer Bauer-Lyons as their second Executive Director succeeding Founding Executive Director John Graham who retired in December 2017.

The Serenbe Institute for Art, Culture, & the Environment is the parent company for three award-winning and nationally recognized programming units: AIR Serenbe (founded in 2007), Serenbe Playhouse (founded in 2009) and Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre (founded in 2017). As the Executive Director, Bauer-Lyons will lead the execution and oversight of the strategic direction, operations, and business practices for the $3.5 million organization, while collaborating with the leaders of each of the programming units.



Dianne Harnell Cohen, Chair of the Board of Directors, "The Serenbe Institute considers ourselves fortunate to have Jennifer Bauer-Lyons assume the role of Executive Director. Jennifer has already demonstrated to us the depth of her experience and her commitment to the strategic development of our organization. We sincerely welcome her to our family."



Bauer-Lyons joins the Serenbe Institute after having artistic and administrative leadership positions at Horizon Theatre, Georgia Shakespeare, Waco Civic Theatre, University of Memphis, Lyric Opera of Chicago, and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. She is a member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, the national professional union, Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, and the Junior League of Atlanta.

The Serenbe Institute seeks to build a community of arts loving, socially engaged and environmentally conscious citizens.







