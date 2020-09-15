Savannah VOICE Festival Announces Partnership With WRUU

The partnership launches September 16.

The Savannah VOICE Festival (SVF) announces a new partnership with WRUU radio which launches at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. This one-hour broadcast on WRUU's popular show Music: Local and Sustainable will be the first of six programs celebrating the 2020 Savannah VOICE Festival.

Maria Zouves led the production of seven hours of programming for WRUU, crafting the highlights of this 14-day virtual festival into six spectacular radio shows. Listeners from across the world can access the series at www.wruu.org and local Savannah audiences can tune into 107.5FM. The series will run every Wednesday evening at 9 p.m. on Sept. 16, 23, 30 and Oct. 7,14, 21 with a special two-hour finale on Oct. 21, 2020. The highlights of the August 2020 virtual festival have been reprogrammed for radio and will feature opera, musical theatre and song with singers from all around the world as well as interesting moments and experiences flavored with southern charm.

"We are thrilled to have been given this opportunity of a wider platform to share highlights of our 8th Stay-at-Home Season, and are very grateful to Dave Lake and everyone at WRUU for their support and enthusiasm to make this possible," said SVF and Co-founder and Executive Director Maria Zouves.

WRUU Savannah Soundings 'Community Radio with Global Soul' is an all-volunteer station which celebrates Savannah's creative depth and diversity and provides programming to unserved or underserved community groups. Secular and non-secular programs, music and talk, live and prerecorded content all find a home at the station and Dave Lake's popular show, Music: Local and Sustainable, is a music program that features interviews with local musicians along with the performance of their music.

The Savannah VOICE Festival is a nonprofit arts organization that brings classical vocal excellence to Savannah, Georgia through a celebration of concerts, events and educational presentations during the month of August and throughout the year. Working with its sister organization, VOICExperience, the SVF annually serves of 100 artists, 5,000 audience members and provides over 45 events and community enrichment programs.

To learn more about the SVF or to make a donation, please visit www.savannahvoicefestival.org. To learn more about WRUU, please visit www.wruu.org.

