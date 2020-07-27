Savannah VOICE Festival Announces POSTCARDS FROM SAVANNAH Series

Savannah VOICE Festival (SVF) is looking forward to its 2020 Stay-at-Home Festival Season which kicks off Aug. 8 and ends on Aug. 22, with an anniversary Gala - all virtually. There will be eleven events, all broadcast at 7 p.m. EST, each a 45-minute variety show that includes music, comedy, educational moments and more. Social distancing has led to a global reach so everyone can enjoy SVF's eighth season from the comfort and safety of their own living room. The festival will be free to stream for everybody who wants to watch and enjoy the beautiful voices even when theatres are closed due to the pandemic.

SVF's leaders and VOICE artists have become an important part of the cultural life of Savannah over the last eight years with many artists seeing Savannah as their artistic home. "We wanted to pay tribute to a city and community we love, so we have developed a series of Postcards from Savannah," says Co-Founder and Executive Director of SVF, Maria Zouves. "This idea came about organically and now we can bring Savannah, Georgia to the whole world via our web based streaming service. We want to make this eighth season especially meaningful for everybody, as we are all dealing with the impact of these extraordinary times. In many ways we have embarked on a brave new world for us and our classical artists -- building a virtual, eclectic content with performances that translate the VOICE concerts and experiences from stage to computer screen."

SVF has partnered with local community leaders and other cultural organizations to join in each of the eleven nights from iconic Savannah locations to bring Postcards from Savannah to viewers from around the globe. Mayor Van Johnson himself will kick off this stay-at-home season with his personal message for lovers of the vocal arts from around the world, inviting the world to visit this historic destination when the time is right. The series of Postcards from Savannah will feature people and places which make up the rich cultural life of Savannah. This virtual journey will communicate the unique vibe of the Hostess City to the wider world.

The eleven "variety" shows which make up the Stay-at-Home festival will contain musical videos, segments of interesting moments and experiences that are flavored with some southern charm. Festival favorites have been reformatted with technical expertise to develop impactful shows for online audiences. With over 500 minutes of new virtual content produced and streamed during the Festival time, the Stay-at-Home Season will feature recitals, concerts, an international song night, a virtual celebratory gala and moments with Maestro Sherrill Milnes.

For more information and to support the festival, please visit www.savannahvoicefestival.org or call 855.766.7273.

