Savannah VOICE Festival Announces AN ALL HALLOW'S NIGHT OF 'STREAMS'

“An All Hallow’s Night of ‘Streams’” will be streamed on SVF’s website at 7 p.m. and again at 9 p.m. (EST) on Friday, Oct. 30, and repeated at 11 a.m. on Saturday Oct. 31

The Savannah VOICE Festival (SVF) plans to continue celebrating the music this fall with a family-fun, virtual night of mischief and mayhem! "An All Hallow's Night of 'Streams'" is scheduled to be streamed on SVF's website at 7 p.m. and again at 9 p.m. (EST) on Friday, Oct. 30, and repeated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

"Savannah VOICE Festival will continue presenting great, on-line programming of opera, musical theatre and song with singers from all around the globe," says Co-Founder and Executive Director of SVF, Maria Zouves. "'An All Hallow's Night of 'Streams' will bring Halloween-inspired classical and popular music to life in homage to the eerie and spooky pop culture traditions of the season. Highlights includes a spoof on all-time favorites such as classic monster movies and opera villains. Plus, there are modern tributes to iconic shows like Hocus Pocus, The Twilight Zone and The Addams Family!"

SVF has enjoyed significant success with online programming since the 8th 'Stay At Home' Season this summer, which included audiences from 21 countries around the globe. "We are delighted to have found a whole new audience through our diverse streams," says Maria Zouves. "Our artists have enjoyed this new dimension to our performances, and we are committed to continuing our virtual programs as an additional layer to our productions, even after the pandemic has passed and we are performing in person once again."

Halloween themed show will include haunting highlights from stage and screen, traditional arias and comedic and dramatic moments. Legendary baritone and Co-Founder of SVF, Sherrill Milnes will present 'Moments with the Maestro' and the show is produced by Maria Zouves. It will include performances and contributions by Michael Ching - pianist, arranger & composer, Angela De Venuto - soprano, Mariano Gladić - bass-baritone, Justin Havard -pianist & arranger, Peter Lake - tenor, Liz Lang - soprano, Carlton Moe - tenor, Nan Qin - bass-baritone, JoAnna Pope -mezzo-soprano, Leo Radosavljevic - baritone. Chad Sonka - baritone and Jonathan Walker Van- Kuren - tenor.

The 60-minute show is FREE for all to stream and VOICE Society members enjoy extra accessibility to performances beyond the stream dates. To join the VOICE Society and find out more about member benefits visit www.savannahvoicefestival.org/voice-society-membership

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You